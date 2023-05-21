Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Soccer-Arsenal must look in the mirror and own up to mistakes, says Ramsdale and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires

World number six Elena Rybakina warmed up for the French Open by capturing the Italian Open title on Saturday after her Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina was forced to retire with an apparent left leg injury while trailing 6-4 1-0. Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina got off to an edgy start in the rain-delayed contest by dropping her opening service game before the Wimbledon champion levelled at 3-3 and then wrapped up the opening set with a late break.

Soccer-Arsenal must look in the mirror and own up to mistakes, says Ramsdale

Arsenal must own up to errors made in the season that helped Manchester City win the Premier League title but the London club can still take pride in qualifying for the Champions League after last playing in the tournament in 2017, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said. Despite Arsenal leading the league for nearly 250 days, an experienced City side were with them every step of the way, reeling them in before taking the lead after the London side lost 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest.

Golf-If Hovland looks to score PGA Championship win and shut out Haaland

Erling Haaland may be grabbing all the Norwegian headlines but Viktor Hovland could push the Manchester City striker from the front pages on Sunday if he can win the PGA Championship and return home with the country's first men's major. Haaland has bulldozed his way to several scoring records this season while helping the treble-chasers on Saturday capture their third consecutive Premier League title.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge helps Yankees stun Reds

Aaron Judge collected four hits, reached base five times and hit a tiebreaking two-strike single with one out in the 10th inning as the visiting New York Yankees rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon. Judge lined an 0-2 pitch from Ian Gibaut (3-1) over third baseman Nick Senzel to plate the go-ahead run. Anthony Rizzo, who hit a tying single in New York's three-run fifth, padded the lead with a two-run homer down the right field line for his 24th career homer in Cincinnati.

Soccer-Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday without even having to kick a ball after second-placed Arsenal's challenge ended in defeat away at Nottingham Forest. Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.

Soccer-Arsenal pushed us but we capitalised on their 'hiccups', says Man City's Walker

Arsenal were worthy contenders in the title race but Manchester City upped their game when it mattered most to win their fifth Premier League trophy in six years, defender Kyle Walker said. Arsenal's eight-point lead at the top evaporated in the last two months amid a wretched run of form and Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest gave City an unassailable lead as they won the title with three games to spare after an incredible run.

Golf-Koepka in lead at Oak Hill as he goes for PGA Championship hat-trick

Brooks Koepka will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday with a chance to claim a third Wanamaker trophy and deliver LIV Golf the major validation it seeks. Koepka, winner of back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019, sparkled in tough, rainy conditions at Oak Hill on Saturday, mixing five birdies against a single bogey for a four-under 66. That put the American at six-under 204, one clear of Canada's Corey Conners and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

Horse racing-Baffert horse euthanized on track after fall in Preakness undercard

A horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track after going down with an injury and throwing Panamanian jockey Luis Saez during a race on the Preakness States undercard at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Havnameltdown stumbled and dropped Saez as he approached the stretch and sustained a "non-operable left fore fetlock injury" that led to the decision to euthanize the 3-year-old colt, 1ST Racing, which operates Pimlico Race Course, said in a statement.

Tennis-Rybakina targets deep run at Roland Garros after Rome triumph

Elena Rybakina will head to the French Open with the confidence that she can be as effective on clay as she is on the other two surfaces with her booming serve and groundstrokes after the Kazakh world number six won the Italian Open on Saturday. The Moscow-born 23-year-old bagged her second title of 2023 after her Indian Wells triumph and fifth overall when Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina retired while trailing 6-4 1-0.

Horse racing-Baffert's National Treasure wins Preakness Stakes

National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record-breaking eighth win in the middle jewel of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown. With John Velazquez aboard, National Treasure held off a late charge from Blazing Sevens. Kentucky Derby winner Mage finished third, meaning the chestnut colt will not have a shot at becoming U.S. thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown winner.

