Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay; Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China and more

Tennis-Medvedev outclasses Rune in Rome to capture first title on clay

Daniil Medvedev claimed the first claycourt title of his career ahead of the French Open as the Russian world number three beat Denmark's Holger Rune 7-5 7-5 in a gripping Italian Open final that began after a rain delay on Sunday. Medvedev's fifth title of a stellar season and 20th overall leaves him as one of the top contenders for Roland Garros which begins on May 28.

Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will lead his side against Australia in a friendly in Beijing next month with his first visit to China in six years set to spark a mass scramble for tickets. The Argentina embassy in China said on Monday that the World Cup winners would play Australia on June 15, bringing Messi to the country for the first time since 2017.

Golf-Nothing memorable about PGA Championship for McIlroy except Block's ace

Rory McIlroy could not recall any of the shots he made during a grinding PGA Championship but said he will remember at least one by Michael Block, his final round playing partner on Sunday. Even when not at the top of his game like he was this week at Oak Hill, it takes something special to upstage the charismatic Northern Irishman, and Block had just the thing a hole-in-one on the par-three 15 that dazzled the golf world.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr calls LaLiga and Spain racist for chants after sending-off

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has called LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday's defeat at Valencia's Mestalla stadium. Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to his sending off in the second half.

MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win

Oscar Mercado and Paul DeJong combined to drive in nine runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 on Sunday afternoon. Mercado, batting ninth in the order, went 3-for-5 and tied his single-game career high with five RBIs. DeJong hit an RBI single and a three-run homer. The Cardinals won their fourth straight series. After starting the season 10-24, they have gone 11-3.

Golf-Rahm leaves PGA Championship searching for positives

Jon Rahm came into the PGA Championship looking to extend a brilliant start to the year that included a Masters triumph but instead struggled just to make the cut and walked away from Oak Hill on Sunday searching for positives. Rahm closed with a one-over-par 71 that left him at seven over on the week and well off the lead and while he is certain there are positives to take from his latest outing he is not yet sure what they were.

Tennis-Medvedev says 'unbelievable' Rome triumph among his best wins

Daniil Medvedev rose to number two in the world rankings ahead of the French Open by capturing the Rome title on Sunday and the Russian said his unexpected win on clay counts as one of his most special triumphs. Heading into Rome, Medvedev had won 18 of his 19 titles - including the 2021 U.S. Open - on hardcourts, with his Mallorca Open victory on grass the same year the only exception.

Golf-Club pro Block authors feel-good PGA Championship story

Michael Block's Cinderella run at the PGA Championship did not end in victory but the club professional left a lasting impression at Oak Hill, highlighted by a hole-in-one on Sunday that will stand as the signature moment of the tournament. Block was one of 20 teaching professionals in the starting field but the 46-year-old American played like he belonged with the elite and was a fan favourite throughout the week.

Soccer-Man City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title success on Sunday, beating Chelsea 1-0 with an early goal by Julian Alvarez in the team's home finale at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium. Treble-chasing City, who wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have won 12 successive games in the top flight.

Golf-Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat-trick and a landmark major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairytale with a hole-in-one. Koepka, saying he had learned his lessons from last month's Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.

