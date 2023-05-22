Sports News Roundup: Former tennis pro helps children shine on court in Cameroon; Tennis-Medvedev says 'unbelievable' Rome triumph among his best wins and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former tennis pro helps children shine on court in Cameroon

Six years since weeping over a lost match, Manantsop Delisle, 14, is excelling at a Cameroonian tennis academy for underprivileged young players whose founder offered her free training after being impressed by her dedication to the game. Now she wakes up at 5 a.m. every day to start a round of workouts, practice sessions, and school classes alongside nine other girls and 22 boys boarding at the Oyebog Tennis Academy in the town of Souza.

Tennis-Medvedev says 'unbelievable' Rome triumph among his best wins

Daniil Medvedev rose to number two in the world rankings ahead of the French Open by capturing the Rome title on Sunday and the Russian said his unexpected win on clay counts as one of his most special triumphs. Heading into Rome, Medvedev had won 18 of his 19 titles - including the 2021 U.S. Open - on hardcourts, with his Mallorca Open victory on grass the same year the only exception.

Soccer-Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China

Lionel Messi will lead world champions Argentina against Australia in a friendly in Beijing next month, with his first visit to China in six years set to spark a mass scramble for tickets. The Argentina embassy in China said on Monday that Argentina would play Australia on June 15, bringing Messi to the country for the first time since 2017.

Golf-Nothing memorable about PGA Championship for McIlroy except Block's ace

Rory McIlroy could not recall any of the shots he made during a grinding PGA Championship but said he will remember at least one by Michael Block, his final round playing partner on Sunday. Even when not at the top of his game like he was this week at Oak Hill, it takes something special to upstage the charismatic Northern Irishman, and Block had just the thing a hole-in-one on the par-three 15 that dazzled the golf world.

Soccer-Vinicius Jr calls LaLiga and Spain racist for chants after sending-off

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has called LaLiga and Spain racist after receiving racial slurs from the stands in Sunday's defeat at Valencia's Mestalla stadium. Vinicius Jr pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being stopped for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia's players which led to his sending off in the second half.

MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win

Oscar Mercado and Paul DeJong combined to drive in nine runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 on Sunday afternoon. Mercado, batting ninth in the order, went 3-for-5 and tied his single-game career high with five RBIs. DeJong hit an RBI single and a three-run homer. The Cardinals won their fourth straight series. After starting the season 10-24, they have gone 11-3.

Soccer-Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from clinching their first Bundesliga title in 11 years but they are desperate to keep a lid on the city's bubbling euphoria until the job is done. Dortmund's 3-0 win at Augsburg on Sunday coupled with Bayern Munich's shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig put the Ruhr valley club into top spot, two points ahead of the Bavarians with one game left.

Golf-Club pro Block authors feel-good PGA Championship story

Michael Block's Cinderella run at the PGA Championship did not end in victory but the club professional left a lasting impression at Oak Hill, highlighted by a hole-in-one on Sunday that will stand as the signature moment of the tournament. Block was one of 20 teaching professionals in the starting field but the 46-year-old American played like he belonged with the elite and was a fan favourite throughout the week.

Soccer-Man City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title success on Sunday, beating Chelsea 1-0 with an early goal by Julian Alvarez in the team's home finale at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium. Treble-chasing City, who wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have won 12 successive games in the top flight.

Golf-Koepka wins PGA Championship as magic Block shines at Oak Hill

Brooks Koepka claimed a PGA Championship hat-trick and a landmark major win for LIV Golf on Sunday but the day also belonged to Michael Block, a 46-year-old club professional, who capped a golfing fairytale with a hole-in-one. Koepka, saying he had learned his lessons from last month's Masters when he led by two going into the final round before a collapse opened the door for Jon Rahm to grab the Green Jacket, began the day with a one-shot advantage and would not let go.

