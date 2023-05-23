Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Lights go out at Rio's Christ the Redeemer in support of Vinicius Jr; MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Lights go out at Rio's Christ the Redeemer in support of Vinicius Jr

The lights on Rio de Janeiro's iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer were switched off for an hour on Monday night in a display of solidarity with Vinicius Jr after the Brazil forward was racially abused during a club match in Spain. The lights were turned off at 1800 local time to cap a day when the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racial slurs aimed at the Real Madrid player during a Spanish league match on Sunday.

MLB roundup: Surging Cardinals down Dodgers for fourth straight series win

Oscar Mercado and Paul DeJong combined to drive in nine runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5 on Sunday afternoon. Mercado, batting ninth in the order, went 3-for-5 and tied his single-game career high with five RBIs. DeJong hit an RBI single and a three-run homer. The Cardinals won their fourth straight series. After starting the season 10-24, they have gone 11-3.

NFL-League owners approve proposal to allow third active quarterback

National Football League (NFL) teams will be allowed to have a third active quarterback on game day in case of emergency after the league owners approved a bylaw proposal at the Spring League Meeting on Monday, NFL Network reported. The NFL cited "integrity of the game" as the main reason for the rule change, which follows the San Francisco 49ers' debacle in January's NFC championship game, where they lost their starting and backup quarterbacks with injuries and were ultimately crushed 31-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Golf-Woods withdraws from U.S. Open while recovering from surgery

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's U.S. Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament's organisers said on Monday. The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Exclusive-Olympics-Paris 2024 hoping for Olympic flame on Eiffel Tower -source

Paris 2024 organisers have been planning to install the Olympic flame on the Eiffel Tower, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. The source added that the flame would not be put at the top of the Eiffel Tower, for technical reasons, and it was not clear whether it would stay on the monument throughout the Games but the combination of two such iconic images would be a dramatic backdrop to the July 26-Aug. 11 event.

Cycling-Cavendish to retire at end of 2023

The world's most decorated sprinter Mark Cavendish announced on Monday that he will end his 17-year career as a professional cyclist at the conclusion of the season. During his illustrious career Britain's Cavendish has racked up 161 victories, including 34 at the Tour de France to equal the record of Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Spanish soccer has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight LaLiga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

Boxing-IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' body

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended federations from New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden for joining a 'rogue' rival organisation, it said on Monday. A group including the United States and Britain announced the establishment of Swiss-registered World Boxing last month in a breakaway aimed at securing the troubled sport's Olympic future.

Soccer-Juventus slump to 4-1 defeat at Empoli after points deduction

Juventus were handed a crushing 4-1 defeat at lowly Empoli in Serie A on Monday after they were docked 10 points in a new ruling over their transfer dealings, which makes it unlikely they will qualify for the Champions League. Two goals by Francesco Caputo and a strike from Sebastiano Luperto made it 3-0 for Empoli just after halftime before Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for Juve five minutes from time and Roberto Piccoli sealed Empoli's win in stoppage time.

Tennis-French Open offers players tool to filter out online abuse

The French Open is offering players at this year's tournament free access to a tool that will filter hateful messages on their social media platforms in a bid to prevent cyberbullying and harassment, organisers said on Monday. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said that artificial intelligence will be used to moderate comments players receive on posts in real time - with responses analysed in less than 200 milliseconds - and care will be taken about what is censored.

(With inputs from agencies.)