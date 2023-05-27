Sports News Roundup: Golf: Block misses cut in first start since PGA Championship fairytale; Soccer: Brazil to play African nations in anti-racism campaign to support Vinicius Jr and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Block misses cut in first start since PGA Championship fairytale

Michael Block missed the cut in his first start since taking the PGA Championship by storm although the physically drained club professional is happy to return home after a whirlwind journey during which he became an overnight sensation.

The 46-year-old Block earned a sponsor's exemption into this week's Charles Schwab Challenge after becoming the biggest story at last week's PGA Championship but was unable to repeat the magic that earned him a share of 15th place at Oak Hill.

Soccer: Brazil to play African nations in anti-racism campaign to support Vinicius Jr

Brazil will play friendlies against two African nations as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of their Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who has been racially abused in Spanish League games this season, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Friday. The five-time world champions will face Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

Soccer-Yorke wants more United treble recognition as City hype builds

Ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has called for greater recognition of his former team's treble-winning exploits as expectation grows that Manchester City will emulate their cross-city rivals' historic 1999 achievement. City completed the first leg of a potential treble last week by winning the Premier League title and will become the second team to claim all three trophies if they win the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League finals next month.

Cycling-British federation bars transgender women from competing in female category

British Cycling became the latest sports governing body to ban transgender women from competing in the female category of competitive events on Friday, tightening its rules around participation to "safeguard the fairness" of the sport. Announced after a nine-month policy review, the new rules, which come into effect at the end of 2023, divide cyclists into "female" and "open" categories in a departure from cycling's international governing body.

Cricket-Australia skipper Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes with medical issue

Australia captain Meg Lanning has pulled out of the Women's Ashes tour in England that begins next month due to medical reasons, with Alyssa Healy set to lead the team instead, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday. CA said Lanning was asked to stay at home to manage the issue and gave no time frame on her return. It marks the second time the 31-year-old has missed the Ashes after a shoulder injury ruled her out of the 2017-18 series at home.

Tennis: Bumper US entrants braced for assault on Paris

The largest number of U.S. tennis players in almost 30 years will set their sights on a French Open singles crown when the claycourt grand slam event gets underway on Sunday. A total of 35 Americans (19 women and 16 men) are set to compete in the singles main draws at Roland Garros – the most since 1995 when 39 started the opening day.

Championship women's college basketball player faints, wheeled out at White House event

Medical personnel were rushed into the East Room of the White House on Friday when a member of the collegiate championship-winning Louisiana State University women's basketball team fainted at an event to honor the team. U.S. President Joe Biden called for year-round support for women's sports when the player, who was standing in the risers behind the podium, slunk downward and was helped off the stage.

Golf: Top-ranked amateur Zhang announces decision to turn professional

American Rose Zhang, who has earned virtually every women's amateur golf accomplishment so far in her decorated career, announced on Friday that she is turning professional. The 20-year-old Stanford sophomore, who leaves the amateur ranks having held the top spot in the women's world amateur golf ranking for a record 141 consecutive weeks, will make her pro debut at the LPGA's June 1-4 Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

French teen Arthur Fils advances to final at Lyon

French teenager Arthur Fils advanced to his first ATP final by holding on for a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5) victory over eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France. Fils, 18, broke Nakashima's serve in the sixth game of the deciding third set, but the American broke back one game later to make it 4-3. The third-set tie-breaker remained on serve until Fils broke through on Nakashima's serve to make it 6-5 and force match point. He finished the match on his own serve.

Boxing: Fury sends contract to Joshua for Wembley showdown in September

Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said on Friday that a contract had been sent to compatriot Anthony Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown in September. Fury, 34, has not fought since retaining his title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December.

