Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat; Soccer-Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown and more

Soccer-Mourinho uncertain about Roma future after Europa League defeat

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he was uncertain about his future at the club following their 4-1 penalty shootout defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla on Wednesday. The defeat meant Roma failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and prompted questions about whether the 60-year-old would remain in the Italian capital, having been linked with Paris St Germain.

Soccer-Europa League kings Sevilla beat Roma on penalties to win seventh crown

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla worked their magic yet again to beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday and lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time, handing Roma boss Jose Mourinho his first defeat in six European finals. After an unspectacular match ended 1-1 after extra time, Sevilla ruthlessly punished the Italians in the shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel firing home the winning spot kick, just as he did for Argentina in the World Cup final against France.

Tennis-Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday, but all the focus was on Novak Djokovic as a political row sparked by the two-times Roland Garros champion intensified. Djokovic remained the hot topic as the fallout from his statement this week that "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" continued before his 7-6(2) 6-0 6-3 second-round victory over Marton Fucsovics.

Tennis-No drama as Djokovic sails into French Open third round

Novak Djokovic briefly struggled before bulldozing past Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2) 6-0 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open third round. The world number three, who sparked controversy by writing "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" on a camera lens earlier this week, survived a high-octane end to the first set to advance to a clash with Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Tennis-France's Monfils out of French Open with wrist injury, Rune through

French veteran Gael Monfils on Wednesday withdrew from the French Open citing a wrist injury, a day after his five-set victory over Sebastian Baez, sending Denmark's Holger Rune straight into the third round. The 36-year-old, who was due to face Rune in Thursday's night session on Philippe Chatrier court, said he had received medical advice not to play any more at the French Open.

Cuba's first female umpire team breaks into male-dominated baseball

Cuba's first all-female umpire team is winning plaudits as they officiate top-tier baseball games in a sport that is a national obsession on the island and long dominated by men. Former baseball and softball player Janet Moreno has blazed a solitary trail for 18 seasons as Cuba's first top-league female umpire, but was joined by three others a few months ago.

Motor racing-Verstappen and Alonso back where they first and last won

Max Verstappen took his first grand prix win at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya with 33 on his car in 2016 and the same number will be a focus for Fernando Alonso fans when the Spaniard returns to the scene of his last victory. "Mission 33" -- the long-awaited 33rd career win -- has been a rallying cry for fans of the 41-year-old Spaniard, now enjoying a revival with Aston Martin.

Soccer-Nine people arrested in Budapest ahead of Europa League final

Hungarian police arrested at least nine people on Wednesday as fighting broke out among soccer fans in Budapest before Sevilla faced AS Roma in the Europa League final, the police said on their website. Before the game started, police said several people got into a fight and three were injured, with one Spanish and one Swedish citizen taken to hospital. Police opened a criminal investigation into the suspected offence of group aggravated assault and seven Polish citizens have been arrested.

Soccer-England's Wiegman wants clubs to release players early for World Cup

England manager Sarina Wiegman said her plans to prepare the team for the Women's World Cup are being put in jeopardy with clubs reluctant to release players in time to begin a training camp on June 19. The tournament in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20 with England starting their group campaign two days later against Haiti.

Soccer-Wrexham embrace surprise American fan base on the road

Wrexham's love affair with American fans begins a new chapter this week, with a series of matches scheduled in the U.S. after they earned a fairytale return to the English Football League. The Welsh club that languished for 15 years beneath the fourth tier of English football may never have entered the American consciousness if not for celebrity owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and their popular docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham".

