Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Cummings focused on celebrations as Mariners squad faces break-up; Soccer-Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club and more

Soccer-Cummings focused on celebrations as Mariners squad faces break-up

Central Coast Mariners' hat-trick hero Jason Cummings declined to be drawn on his future plans after his goals delivered the club's first A-League championship in a decade, with success also likely to lead to the break-up of Nick Montgomery's team. The Australia international revealed in the build-up to the 6-1 thrashing of A-League premiers Melbourne City that Saturday's final at Parramatta Stadium would be his "last dance" with the Mariners, 18 months after joining the club.

Soccer-Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, Paris St Germain said on Saturday. PSG host Clermont in the final round of Ligue 1 later on Saturday.

Tennis-Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune, Ruud advance

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her imperious, merciless march towards a third French Open title in four years with a 6-0 6-0 humiliation of Wang Xinyu on Saturday to reach the fourth round. The world number one swept her Chinese opponent aside in 51 minutes with a potential quarter-final clash against Coco Gauff, who she demolished in last year's final, looming.

Cricket-Stokes says hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about' ahead of Ashes

England skipper Ben Stokes dismissed concerns about his knee after he was seen hobbling when he took a catch in their test victory over Ireland on Saturday, saying it would not be a problem ahead of the Ashes later this month. Stokes looked in discomfort when he took a catch to dismiss Ireland's Curtis Campher during England's 10-wicket win in the one-off test at Lord's.

Soccer-NWSL's new Bay FC hope to ride World Cup wave of excitement

The founders behind the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team in California's San Francisco Bay Area believe this year's Women's World Cup will only add to their momentum as they kick off their inaugural season next year. Bay FC, the NWSL's 14th club, will start play in 2024 and its founders feature former U.S. national team members Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner

MLB roundup: Padres' stars shine in shutout of Cubs

Yu Darvish gave up two infield singles over seven scoreless innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in four runs with a pair of home runs as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to even their four-game series at a win apiece. The Padres scored two runs in the second on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Dixon and a two-out, run-scoring double by Trent Grisham before Tatis drove Drew Smyly's first pitch of the third over the center field wall for his 10th homer of the season.

Tennis-Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women's match in night session

Tunisian Ons Jabeur said fans should not simply assume that women's matches will be 'crappy' after learning that tickets for Sunday's French Open night session were resold when a women's singles contest was scheduled for the first time this year. The first seven days had only men's singles matches played in the night session at Court Philippe-Chatrier but on Sunday women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on American Sloane Stephens.

Tennis-Swiatek no fan of 'Iga's Bakery' memes after serving up another double bagel

Iga Swiatek underlined her credentials as a firm favourite for the French Open title on Saturday after serving up double bagels yet again with a 6-0 6-0 win, but the world number one refused to be swept up in the "Iga's Bakery" social media craze. A ruthless Swiatek thrashed Wang Xinyu without dropping a game to cruise into the fourth round, the second time in a month she had won by the same scoreline after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Rome.

Soccer-Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season

Kylian Mbappe said he has his eyes set on the Ligue 1 record for finishing top scorer in six consecutive seasons next year after he equalled the record for five straight Golden Boot awards set by Jean-Pierre Papin. Mbappe scored his 29th league goal of the season in PSG's final game on Saturday, a 3-2 defeat by Clermont, to finish top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts yet again.

Soccer: Man City edge closer to treble after FA Cup final win over Man Utd

Manchester City moved to within one victory of completing a momentous treble as they deservedly beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's record-breaking double on Saturday. City captain Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history with a stunning volley after 12 seconds and struck what proved to be the winner seven minutes after halftime.

