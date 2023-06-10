Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Shocked Kipyegon adds 5,000m world record to 1500m mark in Paris; Rugby-Coleman frustrated after Waratahs' Super Rugby season ends in heavy loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Shocked Kipyegon adds 5,000m world record to 1500m mark in Paris

A week after shattering the world record in the women's 1,500 metres, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon had no expectations of a world-beating time in the 5,000, a distance she had not contested in eight years, but managed to surprise herself. The 29-year-old produced a stunning performance to crush the world 5,000 mark at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, beating world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in the process.

Rugby-Coleman frustrated after Waratahs' Super Rugby season ends in heavy loss

New South Wales Waratahs coach Darren Coleman was left to rue a deflating end to a Super Rugby Pacific season that had shown glimmers of promise only to end with a quarter-final exit at the hands of the Auckland Blues on Friday. The Blues handed the Waratahs a 41-12 defeat in Auckland that saw the New Zealanders romp clear as a result of a strong second-half showing after a keenly contested opening 40 minutes, leaving Coleman frustrated at several missed opportunities.

Soccer-Newcastle sign shirt sponsorship deal with Saudi firm

Newcastle United signed a multi-year shirt sponsorship deal on Friday with a Saudi Arabian company linked to the club's owners, an agreement which may be scrutinised under the Premier League's rules on associated party transactions. British media reported Newcastle's deal with events company Sela was worth 25 million pounds ($31.42 million) annually. Sela will replace Chinese gambling firm Fun88 on the front of Newcastle's match day shirts.

Norwegian climber hopes to become world's fastest to all 14 tallest peaks

A Norwegian woman climbed Mount Manaslu in Nepal on Saturday, her ninth highest mountain in 45 days, a hiking official said and was on track to become the fastest mountaineer to climb the world’s 14 tallest peaks in three months. Kristin Harila, 37, scaled Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest at 8,163 metres (26,781 feet) in west Nepal with Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa and five other guides before dawn.

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets stand two victories away from their first NBA title, and their top two players are coming off historic performances. But the Nuggets remember their Game 2 home loss and know they will need to deliver a supreme effort on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Soccer-Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a friendly match before leaving a storied European career to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent. His arrival was announced in a post on the organiser International Football Invitation's official Weibo social media site with a video of players stepping off a plane, ahead of Thursday's Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital's recently rebuilt Workers' Stadium.

NHL-Vegas embracing small adjustments after Game 3 loss

The Vegas Golden Knights will not shy away from making adjustments after the Florida Panthers beat them in overtime on Thursday to cut their lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1, said coach Bruce Cassidy. Playing for a raucous home crowd, Florida's All-Star Matthew Tkachuk flicked the equalizer into the net with scarcely more than two minutes left in the third period before centre Carter Verhaeghe clinched it with a wrist shot through traffic in OT.

Soccer-Leeds United owner Radrizzani agrees to sell to 49ers Enterprises

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises, the second-tier English side said on Friday. 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, have been a shareholder at Leeds, recently relegated from the Premier League, since their initial investment in May 2018.

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen shatters world record in seldom-run two-mile event at Paris Diamond League

Norwegian distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the world record in the two mile race at the Paris Diamond League on Friday. The 22-year-old ran seven minutes and 54.10 seconds, smashing Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997.

Tennis-Djokovic closes on Major 23 as Alcaraz breaks down, faces Ruud in final

Novak Djokovic took a giant leap towards claiming a men's record 23rd Grand Slam trophy with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 French Open semi-final victory over an ailing Carlos Alcaraz in a clash of titans that ended in anticlimactic fashion on Friday.

In Sunday's title clash, the world number three will face rampant fourth seed Casper Ruud who stormed into the final for a second year running by swatting aside German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0 in a battle of big-hitters.

(With inputs from agencies.)