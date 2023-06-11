Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola; Horse racing-Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes as trainer Jena Antonucci makes history and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan was "written in the stars", manager Pep Guardiola said after his side secured the treble on Saturday. The 52-year-old Spaniard completed his collection at City as compatriot Rodri fired home the only goal in the 68th minute for a hardfought 1-0 victory against the dogged Italians.

Horse racing-Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes as trainer Jena Antonucci makes history

Arcangelo powered away in the home stretch to win the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer in the 155-year history of the race to capture the final jewel of American horse racing's Triple Crown. On the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's spectacular run to complete the Triple Crown, it was Antonucci making history as Arcangelo timed his move to perfection, running away from Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure.

Soccer-'We made history': Emotional Man City players hail treble success

Manchester City must be considered one of soccer's heavyweight clubs after winning the Champions League to complete a rare treble, captain Ilkay Gundogan said, while a teary-eyed Jack Grealish hailed manager Pep Guardiola as a "genius". Players were in tears after Rodri's emphatic second-half goal against Inter Milan in the final secured a 1-0 victory and City's first Champions League title on Saturday, having wrapped up the Premier League and FA Cup last month.

Tennis-Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open by quelling Muchova

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her dominance on Parisian clay with a third French Open crown in the last four years, defeating unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a thrilling final to capture her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday. Swiatek has now lost only two out of 26 Grand Slam matches since moving to world number one in April last year and the 22-year-old became the youngest woman to bag consecutive trophies at Roland Garros since Monica Seles, who won from 1990-92.

Soccer-Champions League success sends Man City fans into dreamland

Jubilant Manchester City fans were in dreamland, a heaven with lots of singing and more than a few drinks, after their side finally lifted the Champions League trophy in Istanbul on Saturday. City's first Champions League title completed a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble only previously achieved in England by rivals Manchester United.

Mixed Martial Arts-Nunes retains bantamweight belt, calls time on glittering career

Brazil's Amanda Nunes scored a dominant decision victory over Irene Aldana to retain her bantamweight crown at UFC 289 before dancing with her daughter and retiring in the cage as the curtain came down on a stunning career. The 35-year-old laid her gloves between her bantamweight and featherweight belts on the octagon floor, bringing an end to a sensational run that saw her become the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously and the first openly gay UFC champ.

Golf-Taylor and Conners to try and make it Canada Day at national championship

Perhaps no sporting event in Canada goes out of its way to tug at the heritage heartstrings more than the Canadian Open.

Parked at the par three 14th Rink Hole at Oakdale Country Club is a Zamboni (ice resurfacer), something you can safely bet that you will never ever see at any other PGA Tour event.

Soccer-Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero

Manchester City scorer Rodri was named UEFA's man-of-the-match, but goalkeeper Ederson made a strong case for the award after his inspired saves kept Inter Milan at bay in the Champions League final on Saturday. Rodri's cool finish in the 68th minute earned City their long-awaited first Champions League title, but only after Brazilian Ederson kept them in the match with a brilliant point-blank save to deny Lautaro Martinez.

Tennis-Now I know I can win big titles says French Open finalist Muchova

Unseeded Karolina Muchova came close to winning her first Grand Slam after a spirited comeback in the French Open final but even though she lost 6-2 5-7 6-4 to world number one Iga Swiatek on Saturday the Czech now knows she can go for the big titles. The 26-year-old, who beat world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, looked out for the count after Swiatek raced through the first set and went 3-0 up in the second.

MLB roundup: Cubs' Kyle Hendricks takes no-hitter into 8th in win

Kyle Hendricks took a no-hitter two outs into the eighth inning, Christopher Morel drove in three runs with a home run and a single and the Chicago Cubs made it two straight over the host San Francisco Giants with a 4-0 triumph Saturday night. Hendricks was aiming for the Cubs' first no-hitter since a four-man combined effort on June 24, 2021. Hendricks (1-2) had allowed just one baserunner -- a Michael Conforto walk with one out in the second inning -- before Mitch Haniger lashed a double off the left field fence on a full count with the right-hander just four outs away from history.

