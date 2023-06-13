Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney's Philadelphia hometown; Golf-Smith at peace with decision to join LIV Golf after merger news and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Former world 100m champion Bowie died from childbirth complications - reports

Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie died from complications during childbirth, U.S. media reported. The American, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Rio Games in 2016 and was crowned world champion a year later, died on May 3 at the age of 32.

MLB roundup: Tigers rally past Braves, end 9-game skid

Spencer Torkelson blasted a two-run home run in the ninth, then delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th as the host Detroit Tigers snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Andy Ibanez had three hits, including a homer, and scored the winning run. Zack Short had two hits and drove in two runs. Alex Lange (4-2) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.

Soccer-Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract in 2024 - L'Equipe

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will not take up the option of a one-year extension in his contract when it expires next June, L'Equipe reported on Monday. Mbappe, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, confirmed his decision in a letter to the club and could even be sold this summer as PSG will seek to avoid losing him for free, according to the local reports.

US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Monday asked the PGA Tour and LIV Golf for communications and records on their planned merger, citing concerns about the Saudi government's role in the deal and risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over the sport. Blumenthal, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), demanded in a letter on Monday to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan details on how the nonprofit group came to its agreement with LIV Golf, a professional body. He also wanted to know how any newly formed entity will be structured and operated, including how the PGA Tour intends to preserve its tax-exempt status.

NBA-Finals MVP Jokic gives Serbia another sports hero to celebrate

A day after Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Serbia had another sporting hero to celebrate on Monday when Nikola Jokic was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals after leading the Denver Nuggets to a first championship. Jokic capped a dominating postseason performance by pouring in 28 points and pulling down 16 rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 at a seething Ball Arena to claim the best-of-seven Finals 4-1.

NBA-Job done, says Jokic, as Nuggets beat Heat to win first NBA title

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to bring a first NBA title to Mile High City, with Serbian big man Nikola Jokic scoring 28 points and being named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals. With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Soccer-Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney's Philadelphia hometown

Wrexham will conclude their United States tour in co-owner Rob McElhenney's hometown of Philadelphia, with a match against Major League Soccer (MLS) affiliate team Philadelphia Union II on July 28. The star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," along with his Marvel super-hero co-owner Ryan Reynolds, helped to raise the profile of the Welsh club through their docu-series "Welcome to Wrexham," earning the team legions of U.S. fans.

Soccer-Iwabuchi left out of Japan's Women's World Cup squad

Japan's Mana Iwabuchi will not have the chance to appear at a fourth straight Women's World Cup after the veteran forward was a surprise omission from Futoshi Ikeda's 23-player squad for the 2023 tournament announced on Tuesday. Iwabuchi was part of the teams that won the World Cup in 2011 and finished runners-up four years later. She also played in the 2019 tournament when Japan exited in the last 16.

Soccer-Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble

Even a thunderstorm could not dent Manchester City's rousing victory parade on Monday as the players and manager Pep Guardiola celebrated completing the long-awaited treble after winning the Champions League trophy over the weekend. City players soaked their already drenched fans with champagne during the delayed open-top bus parade that marked the club's most successful season -- when they followed their victorious runs in the FA Cup and Premier League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan that secured them their first European Cup title.

Golf-Smith at peace with decision to join LIV Golf after merger news

Cameron Smith is at peace with his decision to join LIV Golf, the Australian said on Monday ahead of the U.S. Open, days after the Saudi-backed tour and the PGA Tour announced their surprise merger. The tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club is the first major since the news, which prompted frustration among PGA Tour members, many of whom resisted the promise of super-sized paydays from LIV Golf and said they felt blindsided.

