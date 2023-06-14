Sports News Roundup: NHL-Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida to win Stanley Cup; Tennis-Venus loses to Swiss teen on return to competition and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida to win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ultimate National Hockey League jackpot on Tuesday by crushing the visiting Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in the expansion franchise's six-year history. With the victory, the Western Conference's top-seeded Golden Knights closed out the best-of-seven championship series 4-1, triggering celebrations in and around the hotels and casinos along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

MLB roundup: A's top Rays on 'reverse boycott' night

Ramon Laureano ran his way into the difference-making score in the eighth inning, rookie Hogan Harris limited the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in seven innings, and the Oakland Athletics thrilled their largest home crowd of the season on a "reverse boycott" night with a 2-1 victory and a seventh straight win Tuesday. With 27,759 mostly green-and-gold-clad fans -- many donning "SELL" T-shirts as a message to owner John Fisher, who plans on moving the team to Las Vegas -- creating a postseason-type ruckus, the A's rallied from a 1-0 hole with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to stun the team with the best record in baseball for the second consecutive night.

NHL-Golden Knights' Marchessault named Stanley Cup playoffs MVP

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs after helping his team to their first championship on Tuesday. Marchessault, who has been with the Golden Knights since their inaugural 2017-18 season, is the first undrafted player to win the award since Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky in 1988.

Soccer-'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that "in principle" last year's World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer's showpiece event. The 35-year-old forward led his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last December, saying throughout the tournament that he would not be playing at another edition.

Tennis-Venus loses to Swiss teen on return to competition

Venus Williams' return to action following a five-month injury layoff ended in defeat as the seven-times Grand Slam champion fell to Swiss teenager Celine Naef in three sets at the Libema Open grasscourt tournament in Rosmalen, Netherlands. With sister Serena, who retired last year, watching on in the crowd, the 42-year-old Williams started brightly but lost the closely fought second in the tiebreak before fading in the decider on Tuesday.

Golf-McIlroy sees 'big steps of progress' before US Open bid

World number three Rory McIlroy said he has made "big steps of progress" in his game before he begins the U.S. Open with renewed focus and tries to end a nine-year barren run in majors. McIlroy cancelled his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, a week after he addressed the fallout from the announcement of a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf at the Canadian Open.

Soccer-England's 'serial winners' can end trophy drought, says Mings

England's squad is packed with "serial winners" and has the potential to bring the country its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, defender Tyrone Mings said ahead of the next round of Euro 2024 qualifiers. The 30-year-old, who helped Aston Villa secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, was recalled to Gareth Southgate's team after a 15-month absence.

Golf-Players still in the dark about Saudi-PGA Tour deal, says Rahm

PGA Tour players feel "a bit of betrayal" about the secrecy that preceded last week's bombshell announcement that the circuit would partner with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and still have plenty of questions about the future, Jon Rahm said. The world number two from Spain stayed loyal to the PGA Tour while others defected to the Saudi-backed LIV golf circuit for huge paydays, and those players will be eligible to rejoin the tour next year.

Golf-PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan recuperating after 'medical situation'

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is recovering from a "medical situation", the U.S.-based circuit said on Tuesday. A joint statement by Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board said day-to-day operations will be led by Tour executives Ron Price and Tyler Dennis during Monahan's absence. It did not reveal the nature of the medical issue.

Japanese wrestler moves to Senegal to master ancient martial art

In a dusty alleyway in the Senegalese city of Thies, Japanese wrestler Shogo Uozumi lay face-down in the sand after being tossed in the air by an oversized opponent. Uozumi then rose to his feet, dusted himself off and rejoined the surrounding group of wrestlers wearing loincloths.

