Sports News Roundup: Golf - McIlroy's major drought goes on after near-miss at U.S. Open; Motor racing-Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf - McIlroy's major drought goes on after near-miss at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy endured familiar heartbreak on Sunday at the U.S. Open where he came tantalisingly close to ending a near nine-year major drought that once seemed almost unimaginable for one of the game's best players. McIlroy has not celebrated a major since winning his fourth at the 2014 PGA Championship and the Northern Irishman admitted answering questions about his barren run at golf's biggest events is exhausting.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead and take Red Bull's milestone 100th victory. The Dutch 25-year-old led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, stepping up alongside Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books.

Golf-Hollywood ending for U.S. Open champion Clark

American Wyndham Clark announced himself as golf's newest star with a gutsy U.S. Open triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title. Facing off against some of the game's biggest names in the shadow of Hollywood, Clark tuned out some late drama to clinch a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe wins thrilling Stuttgart final

Third-seeded Frances Tiafoe survived a championship point and outlasted home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff to win the Boss Open title 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) on Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany. By winning his third career title and first on grass in 2 hours and 12 minutes, the 25-year-old American will move into the Top 10 in the ATP Tour rankings for the first time on Monday.

Motorcycling-Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German GP win

Spaniard Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix for Pramac Racing on Sunday after a thrilling duel with Ducati's reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia that reignited the title battle. The pair crossed the line 0.064 of a second apart, their Ducatis so close that they touched on the penultimate lap as Italian Bagnaia threw everything at his rival in a bid to get back in front.

Tennis-Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown

Andy Murray ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women's final. The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4, converting three of his four break points against the Frenchman to claim the Challenger Tour title.

Soccer - Defending champions U.S. beat Canada in CONCACAF Nations League final

The United States beat Canada 2-0 on Sunday in Las Vegas to secure their second consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title. First-half goals from Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun were enough to give the United States the victory in their first meeting with Canada in a tournament final.

Tennis-Raducanu says she sometimes wishes she had not won US Open

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she sometimes wishes she had not won the Grand Slam due to the pressure that came with the success and instant fame. The then 18-year-old surged out of nowhere to win the 2021 tournament in style, without dropping a single set during the nine matches she played before the final, but could not follow up on that success due to recurrent injuries.

Soccer-Spain win shootout to deny Croatia in Nations League final

Serial winner Dani Carvajal converted the decisive spotkick to hand Spain a first title in more than a decade as they edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League in Rotterdam on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who has won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, calmly chipped home Spain’s sixth kick of the shootout as they claimed their first silverware since the 2012 European Championship.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Canadian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (round eight of 22, teams listed in current championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 6)

(With inputs from agencies.)