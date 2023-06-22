Sports News Roundup: Ice hockey-Swede Lundqvist headlines Hall of Fame's Class of 2023; Golf-Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-Swede Lundqvist headlines Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Henrik Lundqvist, a record-setting goalie while playing for the NHL's New York Rangers who also helped Sweden to an Olympic gold medal, was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of a seven-member Class of 2023 that was announced on Wednesday. Lundqvist, who was the face of the National Hockey League's most valuable franchise during his 15-season run with the team, earned the nod in his first year of eligibility.

Golf-Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form

Former champion Brooke Henderson never meant for the Women's PGA Championship to be her fifth event in as many weeks but hopes the stamina-testing stretch of competition will ultimately have her game in shape for a pivotal stretch of the season. Henderson was originally expecting the year's second major would cap an already-busy four-week stretch of golf for her but added another event to her schedule in late May after pulling out of the previous week's tournament due to illness.

Soccer-South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for quick fix after disappointing start

Juergen Klinsmann has defended his underwhelming start to life as South Korea coach with the German yet to win any of his four games in charge since taking over from Paulo Bento. Klinsmann was appointed in February and his team have drawn twice and lost twice as the Koreans look to build on their run to the knockout rounds of last year's World Cup under his Portuguese predecessor.

MLB roundup: Reds sweep Rockies, win 11th straight

Jake Fraley launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the host Cincinnati Reds ran their winning streak to 11 games by rallying for a 5-3 win over the floundering Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. Luke Maile also drove in two runs and the Reds' bullpen threw three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in relief of rookie starter Andrew Abbott. Ian Gibaut (8-1) struck out two in the eighth for the win, and Buck Farmer picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth.

US Senate panel invites PGA Tour commissioner, LIV CEO to testify on merger

A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to testify at a July 11 hearing. Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and the panel's top Republican Ron Johnson invited them to appear.

Soccer-Canada players want pay dispute settled before leaving for World Cup

Members of Canada's national women's soccer team want a pay dispute settled before leaving for the World Cup which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Christine Sinclair, who holds the international goalscoring record, told the Canadian Press on Wednesday that the team wants the long-simmering dispute settled before they get on the plane for a pre-tournament camp on June 28.

Soccer-New Zealand need to lift ticket sales for Women's World Cup: FIFA

Women's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand need to lift ticket sales in coming weeks given the relatively modest "selling power" of the national Football Ferns team, FIFA executive Sarai Bareman has said. Bareman, FIFA's chief women's football officer, said she had less concerns about co-hosts Australia where a record crowd of more than 40,000 are expected for the Matildas' World Cup warmup match against France in Melbourne on July 14.

NBA-All eyes on projected top pick Wembanyama ahead of NBA Draft

When it comes to the 2023 NBA Draft, there is Victor Wembanyama and then there is everyone else. Wembanyama is considered a slam dunk to be taken first overall in Thursday's NBA Draft by a San Antonio Spurs team that would be counting on the French basketball phenom to restore the franchise's winning culture.

Snooker-China's governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing

China's snooker authorities have upheld lifetime bans for match-fixing handed out to Liang Wenbo and Li Hang by the sport's world governing body (WPBSA) and given five other players longer suspensions for domestic matches. The Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said on Wednesday 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who received a five-year ban from the WPBSA earlier this month, was banned from all domestic events and activities for seven and a half years.

Soccer-The hero in 2019, Rapinoe handed new role in fourth World Cup

The United States's Megan Rapinoe will take on a different role in her fourth Women's World Cup appearance, coach Vlatko Andonovski said on Wednesday, as he named his 23-player squad for the quadrennial tournament. The pink-haired forward's heroics led the U.S. to a fourth title in 2019, as her larger-than-life persona helped cement her as the biggest celebrity in American soccer, drawing legions of fans and the ire of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)