Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Alcaraz sails into Queen's Club quarters, Fritz knocked out; Qatari fund buys passive stake in Wizards parent - Sportico and more

Tennis-Alcaraz sails into Queen's Club quarters, Fritz knocked out

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships after he beat Jiri Lehecka 6-2 6-3 on Thursday but third seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by Adrian Mannarino. Alcaraz is playing on grass for the first time this week since his fourth-round exit at Wimbledon last year and he is slowly getting to grips with the unfamiliar, faster surface.

Qatari fund buys passive stake in Wizards parent - Sportico

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is buying a passive minority stake in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals, Sportico reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. QIA would be buying 5% of Monumental, which owns the Women's National Basketball Association's Washington Mystics, Capital One Arena and the NBC Sports Washington, the report said, adding that the deal would value the group at $4.05 billion.

NBA-Wembanyama era begins as Spurs draft French phenom first overall

Victor Wembanyama was selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Draft in New York on Thursday, making the player seen as a once-in-a-generation talent the highest-drafted French player in league history. The 19-year-old 'Wemby' comes into the league with a buzz that has not been seen since LeBron James, the league's all-time leading scorer, was drafted out of high school 20 years ago.

Golf-McIlroy cards first PGA hole-in-one at Travelers

Players as accomplished as Rory McIlroy rarely have notable firsts late into their careers but the Northern Irishman crossed another milestone on Thursday by carding his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship. McIlroy's tee shot at the par-three 214-yard eighth landed on the green and rolled directly into the hole. The 34-year-old threw both arms in the air and high-fived his caddie and playing partners Tom Kim and Viktor Hovland.

Motorcycling-Marquez says commitment to Honda is 'maximum' amid exit rumours

Honda rider Marc Marquez said he is committed to the Japanese manufacturer and already has an eye on next year's project after a disappointing season. Six-times MotoGP champion Marquez signed a four-year extension in 2020 that will keep him with Honda until 2024, but he has struggled to match his title-winning performances due to injuries and a machine that is unable to compete with Ducati.

Olympics-International Boxing Association is stripped of its recognition-IOC

The International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition as the global body for the sport was stripped on Thursday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues. The IOC's extraordinary session, held online on Thursday, rubber-stamped an executive board recommendation by 69 votes to one to withdraw the IBA's recognition.

Soccer-Barcelona to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe

Barcelona will begin their Spanish league title defence away to Getafe on Aug. 13 while Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao the same weekend, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.

With the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou already under way, the Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on matchday 11 (Oct. 29) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Both teams will meet again at Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 32, on the weekend of April 21, 2024.

Soccer-Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg

The consortium BlueCo which purchased Chelsea last year has reached an agreement to become shareholders of French club Racing Strasbourg, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The agreement will see BlueCo invest in Strasbourg's first teams and academy while Marc Keller will remain the club's president having been at the helm since 2012 when the club was at risk of being liquidated.

Soccer-Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president

Uruguay and Gremio striker Luis Suarez, who suffers from osteoarthrosis in his right knee, is struggling to extend his playing career, according to his Brazilian club's president Alberto Guerra. The former Barcelona player is considering retirement, Brazilian media reported, as he suffers from severe pain that forces him to take injections to play.

Olympics-Ukrainian athletes should have chance to qualify for Paris Games-IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday appealed to Ukraine to give their athletes the chance to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics despite a partial ban on competing against Russian and Belarusian athletes. IOC President Thomas Bach said the Olympic body would support "every Ukrainian athlete" who wanted to take part in Olympic qualifying events in their respective sport.

