"We don't take any team lightly": Sri Lanka captain Shanaka after 10-wicket win against Oman "We don't take any team lightly": Sri Lanka captain Shanaka after 10-wicket win against Oman

Dasun Shanaka said that they do not take any team lightly and go to every match with the same winning intent

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 23:43 IST
Dasun Shanaka (right) (Image: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka credited his team's "body language and intent" for the 10-wicket win against Oman in the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. In the post-match presentation, Dasun Shanaka said that they do not take any team lightly and go to every match with the same winning intent.

"It's not about the toss, it's about the body language and intent. Lahiru Kumara and the bowlers had great intent. We don't take any team lightly. Whenever I throw the ball to him he (Hasaranga) gets wickets, very good that he is taking five-wicket hauls. It's a habit for them (openers giving good starts). This allows our hitters down the order to go hard later. Supporting staff and the management have done a great job in keeping the environment calm," Shanaka said. Batting first, Oman's batting crumbled as there were only three batters who reached to two-digit score.

Sri Lanka's bowlers bundled out Oman at 98 runs in just 30. 2 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga gave an outstanding spell of 5/13. Lahiru Kumara got three scalps while Kasun Rajitha dismissed one batter. Sri Lanka's openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne chased down the target in just 15 overs. Karunaratne scored 61* off 51 balls and Nissanka smashed 37* off 39 balls.

Wanindu Hasaranga was awarded 'Player of the Match'. Brief scores: Oman: 99 (Ayaan Khan 41, Jatinder Singh 21, Wanindu Hasaranga 5/13) vs Sri Lanka: 100/0 (Dimuth Karunaratne 61*, Pathum Nissanka 37*, Jay Odedra 0/16). (ANI)

