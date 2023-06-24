Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently; MLB roundup: Blake Snell helps Padres avoid sweep, dump Giants and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently

Lionel Messi said he and his family had trouble adapting after his move to Paris St Germain in 2021, and he said the boos and jeers directed at him towards the end of his stint was something teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also endured. The Argentine great did not renew his contract with PSG this month after two years and he announced on June 7 that he will join MLS side Inter Miami, leaving some fans disappointed with his performance.

Soccer-United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

The first edition of FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025, world soccer's governing body said on Friday. FIFA had confirmed in March that the revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025. The FIFA Council unanimously appointed the United States as the competition's hosts for the first edition of the expanded format.

MLB roundup: Blake Snell helps Padres avoid sweep, dump Giants

Blake Snell struck out 11 and did not allow a run for the fourth time in his last five starts as the visiting San Diego Padres avoided a four-game sweep and ended the San Francisco Giants' winning streak at 10 games with an easy 10-0 victory Thursday afternoon. Gary Sanchez, Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim all hit home runs for the Padres, while Sanchez had three hits, three RBIs and two runs. San Diego absorbed a pair of walk-off losses and a two-run defeat in the first three games of the series.

Rallying-Ogier leads Kenya's Safari Rally as Neuville retires

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier led after the first leg of Kenya's Safari Rally on Friday while Hyundai's title contender Thierry Neuville smashed his car's suspension and retired from the day's action. Eight times world champion Ogier, who is competing part-time this season, was 22.8 seconds clear of team mate and 2022 winner Kalle Rovanpera after the day's six stages over rutted, rocky and sandy tracks.

Soccer-'Proud' Boxall praises team mates after Qatar racism storm

New Zealand defender Michael Boxall said he was proud of his team mates' decision to abandon Tuesday's international friendly against Qatar after he was subjected to an alleged racial slur during the game played in Austria. The All Whites refused to emerge for the second half after Boxall and his team mates claimed Qatar winger Yousuf Abdurisag made a "significant racist slur" five minutes before the interval.

Soccer-Ireland defender O'Shea joins Burnley from West Brom

Burnley have signed Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from Championship side West Bromwich Albion, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday. The 24-year-old, who is joining on a deal until at least 2027, had an eight million pounds ($10.17 million) release clause but West Brom have reportedly agreed to let him leave for seven million to generate much-needed income.

Soccer-Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Neves from Wolves

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves is joining Al Hilal from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Friday. Wolves did not disclose specific financial details but said Neves, who signed his deal in Paris, was moving for a club record fee, reported to be worth 55 million euros ($60 million).

Soccer-Bayern sign Guerreiro on free transfer from Dortmund

Bayern Munich have signed Portugal left-back Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Friday. Guerreiro, whose contract with Dortmund expires on June 30, has signed a three-year deal with Bayern. The 29-year-old will reunite with Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who brought him to Dortmund from French side Lorient in 2016.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes semi-finals at Queen's with win over Dimitrov

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals at the Queen's Club Championships with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Friday as the Spaniard warms up for Wimbledon. The world No. 2 is playing on grass for the first time since his fourth-round Wimbledon exit last year as he acclimatises to the surface and the win was his best performance this week.

