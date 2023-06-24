Sports News Roundup: Soccer-CONCACAF suspends four US, Mexico players after semi-final; Rallying-Ogier leads Kenya's Safari Rally as Neuville retires and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently

Lionel Messi said he and his family had trouble adapting after his move to Paris St Germain in 2021, and he said the boos and jeers directed at him towards the end of his stint was something team mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also endured. The Argentine great did not renew his contract with PSG this month after two years and he announced on June 7 that he will join MLS side Inter Miami, leaving some fans disappointed with his performance.

Soccer-United States to host expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

The first edition of FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup will be held in the United States in 2025, world soccer's governing body said on Friday. FIFA had confirmed in March that the revamped Club World Cup will be played every four years from June 2025. The FIFA Council unanimously appointed the United States as the competition's hosts for the first edition of the expanded format.

Soccer-CONCACAF suspends four US, Mexico players after semi-final

CONCACAF has suspended United States duo Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest and Mexico defenders Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga for "on-field player misconduct" during last week's Nations League semi-final clash. McKennie and Montes are suspended for four matches by the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, while Dest and Arteaga are banned for three — including an automatic one-match ban.

Baseball-Mets to meet Phillies in London in 2024

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next year, becoming the latest Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to take their rivalry across the pond, the league and its players' union (MLBPA) said on Friday. The teams will meet on June 8 and 9 at the London Stadium in the third edition of the MLB London series. It will be the Phillies' first international trip and the fourth one for the Mets, who have played in Mexico, Japan and Puerto Rico.

Rallying-Ogier leads Kenya's Safari Rally as Neuville retires

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier led after the first leg of Kenya's Safari Rally on Friday while Hyundai's title contender Thierry Neuville smashed his car's suspension and retired from the day's action. Eight times world champion Ogier, who is competing part-time this season, was 22.8 seconds clear of team mate and 2022 winner Kalle Rovanpera after the day's six stages over rutted, rocky and sandy tracks.

Soccer-Inter Miami to sign Barca midfielder Busquets as free agent

Barcelona's former Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is joining Inter Miami as a free agent, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. The 34-year-old will be reunited with his friend and ex-Barca team mate Lionel Messi after not renewing his contract at the Nou Camp following an 18-year stay.

Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal sign Portugal midfielder Neves from Wolves

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves is joining Al Hilal from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year deal, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Friday. Wolves did not disclose specific financial details but said Neves, who signed his deal in Paris, was moving for a club record fee, reported to be worth 55 million euros ($60 million).

Soccer-Bayern sign Guerreiro on free transfer from Dortmund

Bayern Munich have signed Portugal left back Raphael Guerreiro on a free transfer from rivals Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Friday. Guerreiro, whose contract with Dortmund expires on June 30, has signed a thee-year deal with Bayern. The 29-year-old will reunite with Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who brought him to Dortmund from French side Lorient in 2016.

MLB roundup: Cycle helps Reds run win streak to 12

Rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz recorded Cincinnati's first cycle in 34 years as the host Reds rallied from five runs down to tie their modern-era franchise record with a 12th straight win, defeating the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Friday. Cincinnati matched its 1957 and 1939 clubs for the longest single-season winning streak since 1900.

Tennis-Alcaraz makes semi-finals at Queen's with win over Dimitrov

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the semi-finals at the Queen's Club Championships with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Friday as the Spaniard warms up for Wimbledon. The world No. 2 is playing on grass for the first time since his fourth-round Wimbledon exit last year as he acclimatises to the surface and the win was his best performance this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)