Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking; Cricket-Australia inch towards Ashes test win with England 116-5 chasing 268 and more

Tennis-Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and return to world number one. In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

Cricket-Australia inch towards Ashes test win with England 116-5 chasing 268

England were reeling at 116-5 at stumps on day four of the women's Ashes test on Sunday chasing a target of 268, giving Australia the upper hand going into the final day of the one-off match at Trent Bridge. After Australia's middle order collapsed in their second innings, England's opening pair began the chase with a solid 55-run partnership.

Tennis-Bublik powers past Rublev to win first grass title in Halle

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik battled his way past third seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 6-3 thanks to two service breaks to win the Halle Open title on Sunday, his first on grass just over a week before the start of Wimbledon. It was also the 26-year-old's second tour title after his win in Montpellier in 2022.

Basketball-Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was named a WNBA All-Star for the ninth time on Sunday, just a little over six months after being released from a Russian prison. Griner warned during the preseason that she would need time to regain her full abilities after the 10 months she spent in Russian custody but has blown away her own expectations and was ninth in the league in average points per game as of Sunday.

Tennis-Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6(6) on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London. The 33-year-old Czech, who also beat Vekic en route to victory at the Miami Open this year, earned her 31st career title.

Golf-China's Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women's PGA Championship

China's Yin Ruoning produced a flawless final round with four birdies to win the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title. Having started the day three strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18th, carding a four-under-par 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish in Springfield, New Jersey.

Motorcycling-Ducati 'rocket ships' reign supreme in MotoGP as Honda, Yamaha fall behind

After eight rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season, riders on Ducati bikes have won seven races, underlining the dominance of the Italian constructor as they finally emerge from the shadow of their Japanese counterparts. Since 1975, Yamaha, Suzuki and Honda have had premier class championship-winning riders in all but two seasons -- when Casey Stoner dominated in 2007 and last year when Francesco Bagnaia famously erased a 91-point deficit to win the title.

Athletics-Belgian shot putter Boumkwo runs 100m hurdles to save team from disqualification

Belgium shot put and hammer throw champion Jolien Boumkwo displayed great team spirit at the European Championships in Poland when she stepped up outside her event and ran a 100 metres hurdles race to save her team from getting disqualified. Boumkwo appeared all smiles when she carefully attempted each hurdle on Saturday in a video that went viral, after she stepped in when Belgium's two hurdlers had to pull out due to injury.

MLB roundup: Angels' 13-run inning leads 25-1 rout of Rockies

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss homered on consecutive pitches to lead off a 13-run third inning, Mickey Moniak also went deep in the inning, and the Los Angeles Angels wiped out the Colorado Rockies 25-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Moniak went 5-for-5 and finished with four extra-base hits as the Angels set a franchise record for most runs scored in a game. Eduardo Escobar, acquired from the New York Mets on Friday, had two hits and scored four times in his Angels debut.

Soccer-Mexico thrash Honduras in Gold Cup opener

Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge. A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

