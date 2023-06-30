Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Yanks' Domingo German fires perfecto vs. A's; WTA roundup: Coco Gauff cruises past Jessica Pegula into semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yanks' Domingo German fires perfecto vs. A's

Domingo German pitched the fourth perfect game in New York Yankees history Wednesday night, taking down 27 Athletics in order in an 11-0 victory at the Oakland Coliseum. When Esteury Ruiz grounded the right-hander's 99th pitch of the night sharply to Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, German became the first major league pitcher to throw a perfect game since Feliz Hernandez accomplished the feat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff cruises past Jessica Pegula into semis

Fifth-seeded Coco Gauff breezed past No. 3 Jessica Pegula in an all-American quarterfinal match Thursday at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, England. Gauff fired three aces en route to a 6-3, 6-3 win in just 68 minutes. Gauff converted five of seve break points to advance to the semifinals, where she'll play another fellow American, Madison Keys.

NFL-Three players handed season-long suspensions for gambling violations

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor have been suspended for at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games, the league said on Thursday. The three players, who all bet on National Football League games during the 2022 season, may petition for reinstatement after the 2023 campaign, the league said in a statement.

Surfing-World Surf League CEO Logan exits mid-season

Erik Logan, the chief executive of professional surfing's World Surf League, has left the company effective immediately, the WSL said on Thursday, part-way through the sport's 10-stop world tour. No reason for the abrupt departure was given, and Logan, a former president of Oprah Winfrey's OWN television network, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tennis-Ageless Djokovic aiming to silence young guns again at Wimbledon

A seemingly invincible Novak Djokovic playing some of the best tennis of his career at 36 heads to Wimbledon seeking to tighten his stranglehold on the men's game and its next generation by winning a record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown. The Serbian scaled the summit by claiming his 23rd major at the French Open earlier this month, staving off younger rivals including the ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals and Casper Ruud in the title clash.

Soccer-Former CONMEBOL president Napout to be released from U.S. jail - lawyer

Former South American soccer boss Juan Angel Napout, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2018 for his role in the FIFA corruption scandal, could be released next week, one of his lawyers said on Thursday. Napout, the former head of South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL, was found guilty by a jury in the U.S. of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy, crimes stemming from the corruption scandal that engulfed global soccer body FIFA in 2015.

Tennis-Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback

Caroline Wozniacki is set to make a comeback to tennis after the former world number one said on Thursday that she was ready to return to the Tour having retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family. Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

Cycling-Vingegaard mindful of Pogacar's mind games

Tadej Pogacar has named Jonas Vingegaard as the big favourite for the Tour de France, but the defending champion would not be drawn into mind games two days before the race starts on Saturday. Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner, has had a troubled build-up after breaking his wrist two months ago, with the Slovenian saying one of his bones had not fully healed yet, making his Danish rival the natural front-runner for the title this year.

NHL-Blackhawks draft Bedard in hopes of turning franchise around

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first pick of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in hopes the young centre can help bring the storied franchise back into contention for a Stanley Cup. The 17-year-old Canadian, known for his creative passing and lethal wrist shot, will be a critical piece of the rebuilding of the Blackhawks after three consecutive losing seasons.

Tennis-Poland's Majchrzak receives 13-month ban after failing drug test

Poland's Kamil Majchrzak has been suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for failing a drug test, it said on Thursday. The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPARδ agonists).

(With inputs from agencies.)