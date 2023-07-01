'Bazball'...is playing the conditions: Former captain Nasser Hussain on England's batting

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed concern over the England team's 'Bazball' approach in the second Ashes series test match. England are behind in the series 0-1 after losing the first test at Edgbaston. In the second test, the team followed the same approach which did not work in the previous match.

Australia in the first innings posted 416 and in response England made 325 in their first innings at Lord's. At the end of day three, Australia were batting at 130/2, with Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten. After the stumps of the third day, Hussain said that England did not play according to the conditions.

"The batting yesterday [Thursday] after tea, and then following it up today, they [England] just did not play the percentages. The damage was done yesterday. England got into a really strong position when the sun was out but became happy hookers after tea when every ball had to go." Hussain told Sky Sports. "Everyone talks about Bazball but the Bazball I have seen is playing the conditions, which they did in Pakistan and last summer. If you've got four fielders out on the hook, the percentages are not in your favour and if you keep hooking you'll eventually give your wicket away - and that's what they did," he further said.

Brief Scores: England: 325 (Ben Duckett 98, Harry Brook 50, Mitchell Starc 3/88), Australia: 416 and 130/2 (Usman Khawaja 58*, Marnus Labuschagne 30, Josh Tongue 1/21). (ANI)

