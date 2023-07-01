Left Menu

Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early

Barcelona has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance, the club said.The French defender was was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final period with the Catalan club.

The French defender was was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan at Italian club Lecce this past campaign. Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final period with the Catalan club. The 29-year-old defender was injury-free with Lecce in Italy, where he played 25 matches.

Umtiti was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and helped Barcelona win two Spanish league titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.

