BCCI announces Dream11 as new lead sponsor for Indian team

Dream11 will be seen on Indian Team jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team's first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

BCCI announces Dream11 as new lead sponsor for Indian team
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced signing a deal with Dream11 as the lead sponsor for Team India. Dream11 replaces Byju's whose contract ended in March this year, and has signed the deal with BCCI for a period of 3 years.

Dream11 will be seen on Indian Team jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team's first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. India will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

BCCI President Roger Binny said, "I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI's official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. "As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience," BCCI President further added.

Co-Founder & CEO, Dream Sports Harsh Jain said, "As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem." India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini. (ANI)

