Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter Milan announce exits of Skriniar, D'Ambrosio and Gagliardini; Ice hockey-New professional women's league set to launch in 2024 and more

Soccer-Inter Milan announce exits of Skriniar, D'Ambrosio and Gagliardini

Inter Milan have announced the departures of defenders Milan Skriniar and Danilo D'Ambrosio and midfielder Roberto Gagliardini from the club upon the expiry of their contracts. The 28-year-old Skriniar, who captains Slovakia, has won a Scudetto, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups during a six seasons with the Nerazzurri, for whom he made 246 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Ice hockey-New professional women's league set to launch in 2024

A new professional women's ice hockey league will launch in January 2024, bringing together the world's best players in a unified league, it was announced on Friday. News of the league ends a long-running divide between the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

WTA roundup: Madison Keys upsets Coco Gauff in Eastbourne

Former champion Madison Keys will face No. 9 seed Daria Kasatkina in the Rothesay International final Saturday in Eastbourne, England. The unseeded Keys won her maiden title at the grass-court tournament as a 19-year-old in 2014. She advanced Friday with a 6-3, 6-3 upset against No. 5 seed Coco Gauff in just 81 minutes in an all-American semifinal.

Boxing-Alvarez to fight Charlo in Las Vegas in September 'undisputed' clash

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will take on undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas on Sept. 30, the super middleweight champion announced on social media on Friday. Alvarez, who currently holds all four belts in his division, posted a photograph of the pair on Twitter with the headline 'Undisputed vs Undisputed'.

ESPN lays off on-air talent including NBA analyst Van Gundy

ESPN laid off about 20 of its sports personalities on Friday as the Walt Disney unit seeks to more closely manage costs, a source said. Among those affected by the cuts were long-time NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy, former head coach of the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets, and studio analyst Jalen Rose, a former NBA player at six teams including the Indiana Pacers.

Cycling-Tour de France organisers ready to adapt amid riots

Tour de France organisers are ready to adjust to any situation amid the riots that have erupted in the country following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, race director Christian Prudhomme said on Friday. "We are in constant liaison with the State services and we are following the situation and how it has been evolving," Prudhomme told reporters.

Fencing-Three Russian fencers to compete at U.S Summer Nationals

Russian fencers Sergey Bida, Oleg Knysh and Konstantin Lokhanov have been allowed to compete at the United States Summer Nationals, which started on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, after fulfilling criteria from the host country's Fencing Board.

USA Fencing had announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian fencers based in the country could compete in the Summer Nationals as there are competitors who "contribute in positive ways to the USA Fencing community."

Tennis-WTA chief says 'big issues' going to Saudi Arabia, but ruling nothing out

Saudi Arabia still poses "big issues" as a host for Women's Tennis Tour events but the organization's chairman and CEO Steve Simon says they are engaging with players and evaluating whether to follow other sports to the Gulf state. "We haven't made any decisions or entered in to any formal negotiations. They're talking to a lot of people and a lot of different sports right now. We're evaluating like everybody else," Simon told reporters at an event in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the WTA.

MLB roundup: Astros demolish Cardinals 14-0

Kyle Tucker drove in five runs and Alex Bregman hit a grand slam as the visiting Houston Astros routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-0 on Thursday. Tucker hit a two-run single and a three-run homer as the Astros won their second straight game to claim the three-game series. Jose Abreu drove in two runs and Jose Altuve had an RBI single, two walks and two runs.

Tennis-Players face 'mental torture' at Wimbledon, says sports psychologist

Tennis club hackers know only too well the paralyzing nerves that can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory but they are in good company with even the elite players at Wimbledon suffering 'mental torture', according to a leading sports psychologist. The All England Club's lawns will be the focus of the tennis world over the next fortnight as the world's leading players battle opponents and often their own psychological demons.

