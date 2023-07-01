Left Menu

Kevin Pietersen weighs in on whether change in tactics can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on whether England can change their tactics during the middle of the Ashes 2023 series as Australia continues to tighten control over the second Test.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 11:08 IST
Kevin Pietersen weighs in on whether change in tactics can help England
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on whether England can change their tactics during the middle of the Ashes 2023 series as Australia continues to tighten control over the second Test. Australia ended Day 3 on a strong note as opener Usman Khawaja stitched valuable partnerships with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to take the lead beyond 200 runs.

At stumps, Australia managed to put up a score of 130/2, with Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten. Australia will be looking to further increase their lead and increase their chances of securing a second consecutive victory in the series.

Pietersen reflected on whether a change in England's approach can help them shift the momentum on their side. "Do you think you can change tactics as a cricket team in the middle of a series? I know it's all about Bazball, and 'we're going to play this way, we will always chase a win'. Who knows, they may have the most unbelievable fourth innings and chase it down, and we're sitting here talking the biggest load of nonsense. But can they, against this Australian side, tinker with what they're doing, because what they have done this week and last week [at Edgbaston] certainly didn't work," Pietersen said as quoted by Sky Sports.

He further went on to give his views on England's struggle with the short ball throughout the second Test match. He said that it is difficult for batters to play short balls on this due to the surface. "The one thing I'll say is I think it was much harder to play the short stuff on this wicket, because of its two-paced nature. When England get to Headingley [for the third Test], with the bounce you do get on those particular wickets, it can be easier to get a pull shot away. Joe Root is probably the greatest player to play for this country. And for him to get out how he did, being as good as he is, you think, 'maybe it is the wicket', because he's a great," Pietersen said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023