Kevin Pietersen weighs in on whether change in tactics can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen shared his thoughts on whether England can change their tactics during the middle of the Ashes 2023 series as Australia continues to tighten control over the second Test. Australia ended Day 3 on a strong note as opener Usman Khawaja stitched valuable partnerships with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to take the lead beyond 200 runs.

At stumps, Australia managed to put up a score of 130/2, with Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten. Australia will be looking to further increase their lead and increase their chances of securing a second consecutive victory in the series.

Pietersen reflected on whether a change in England's approach can help them shift the momentum on their side. "Do you think you can change tactics as a cricket team in the middle of a series? I know it's all about Bazball, and 'we're going to play this way, we will always chase a win'. Who knows, they may have the most unbelievable fourth innings and chase it down, and we're sitting here talking the biggest load of nonsense. But can they, against this Australian side, tinker with what they're doing, because what they have done this week and last week [at Edgbaston] certainly didn't work," Pietersen said as quoted by Sky Sports.

He further went on to give his views on England's struggle with the short ball throughout the second Test match. He said that it is difficult for batters to play short balls on this due to the surface. "The one thing I'll say is I think it was much harder to play the short stuff on this wicket, because of its two-paced nature. When England get to Headingley [for the third Test], with the bounce you do get on those particular wickets, it can be easier to get a pull shot away. Joe Root is probably the greatest player to play for this country. And for him to get out how he did, being as good as he is, you think, 'maybe it is the wicket', because he's a great," Pietersen said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)