FC Goa rope in two-time A-League-winning midfielder Paulo Retre

It is a club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. Retre, 30, adds quality and depth to the centre of midfield.

PTI | Panjim | Updated: 01-07-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 16:12 IST
FC Goa rope in two-time A-League-winning midfielder Paulo Retre
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
FC Goa have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Saturday.

The central midfielder will arrive after the Gaurs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee with his former Club Sydney FC with whom he had won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

This is FC Goa's sixth addition to the squad in this window following the arrivals of Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, and Udanta Singh in addition to the exciting youngster, Boris Singh. Speaking on completing his move to Goa, Retre said, ''I have spent some amazing years in my home country - playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel it is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen.

''It's a new culture, loads of new people, and a club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric.'' Retre, 30, adds quality and depth to the centre of midfield. He has appeared in 176 matches across competitions for Sydney FC after joining them from Melbourne City in 2017.

During his time in Sky Blue, the Australian scored four goals, including two in the same game to seal a 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Sydney FC's double-winning season of 2019/20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

