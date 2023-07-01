NCA: State unit trainers appear for Australian S&C Level 1 exam to upgrade themselves

Around 114 strength and conditioning coaches from the BCCI's affiliated units recently appeared for a Level 1 test conducted by the National Cricket Academy, in collaboration with Australian Strength & Conditioning Association (ASCA), in their bid to upgrade themselves.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had recently mentioned that NCA's Sports Science team headed by Nitin Patel is trying to formulate a uniform training (S&C) module to be followed by states, which in turn would help the national team.

It is understood that going into the future, BCCI would like all the state to employ those S&C coaches who have been certified by the NCA.

The name of the program is 'BCCI ASCA Cricket Specific Strength & Conditioning Course'. While it is learnt that almost everyone passed the Level 1 Test, only those with 75 per cent marks will be eligible to appear for the Level 2 examination. Most of these trainers are already associated with various first-class teams and one of the 15, who got high percentage is Delhi & District Cricket Association's (DDCA) trainer Yuvraj Salvi.

Some of the other names, who got 75 per cent marks include Himachal Pradesh CA's Rajnesh Mehta and Jarnal Singh, CAB's Sanjib Das, Tanuja Lele of MCA, Shyla Alam of Nagaland and Kavita Patel of Railways.

''The NCA has summoned two men and one woman S&C coach associated with each state unit for this up-skill initiative. Going forward, the state level trainers should also be able to implement the S&C module of national team,'' a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It started with a three-day workshop for 25-30 participants, each in four different batches, spread across two weeks. Each presenter from the ASCA as well as from the NCA described scientific principals and it's transferability into cricket. Topics like Fitness Testing, Periodisation, Program Design, Needs Analysis, Return to Play etc. were discussed keeping in mind the modern day cricketing demands.

After the workshop, each mentor was assigned approximately 20 mentees, who would then go on to give tasks and assignments on various topics each month throughout the year. At the end it was coincided by a theory and practical exam at Alur Cricket Stadium in the month of June.

