Left Menu

Kuwait beat Bangladesh 1-0 to enter SAFF Championship final

It started in the second minute of the first half itself when Bangladeshs Shekh Morsalin only had Kuwait goalkeeper Anisur Rahman to beat but shot the ball straight into the latters hands.Kuwait were not far behind either.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:06 IST
Kuwait beat Bangladesh 1-0 to enter SAFF Championship final

Kuwait had to stretch their last sinew before eking out a nervy 1-0 win over Bangladesh to enter the SAFF Championship final here on Saturday.

Abdullah Al Bloushi scored the winner for Kuwait in the dying minutes of the first half of extra time. They will face either India or Lebanon in the summit clash on July 4.

Before the goal, the match saw both the sides frittering away chances with abandon. It started in the second minute of the first half itself when Bangladesh's Shekh Morsalin only had Kuwait goalkeeper Anisur Rahman to beat but shot the ball straight into the latter's hands.

Kuwait were not far behind either. Mobarak Al Faneeni made a header into an open goal but there was no real power in it as a Bangladesh defender cleared the ball near the line.

As the match progressed, the tussle for superiority intensified without a clear winner emerging.

Even amid that clash of equals, Bangladesh's veteran striker Rakib Hossain shone brightly with his quick invasions of the rival box.

Rakib was very close to putting Bangladesh ahead as well. He had made blazing shots twice in the beginning of the second half and in the 61st minute. But Kuwait custodian Abdul Rahman and the crossbar denied him on both the occasions.

Just as the match seemed to be heading towards a shootout, Ahmad Al Dhefeery freed Al Bloushi with a clever pass.

Al Bloushi did not fail to find the net this time, breaking Bangladesh hearts.

Bangladesh tried gamely in the second half that saw some heated moments involving players and match officials. But Kuwait managed to hang on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023