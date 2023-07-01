Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: England take crucial wickets but Australia extend lead beyond 300 runs (Day 4, Lunch)

Australia started the first session of day four at 130/2, with Usman Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:49 IST
Stuart Broad. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Probing spells by pacers Josh Tongue and Stuart Broad helped England push back Australia by delivering some crucial blows, but the advantage was still with the visitors as they went into Lunch leading by over 300 runs on Day 4 of second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. At the end of session one, Australia was at 222/4, with Cameron Green (15*) and Alex Carey (10*) unbeaten. They lead by 313 runs.

Australia started the first session of Day 4 at 130/2, with Usman Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten. In a statement of intent, Smith started the proceedings by flicking Ollie Robinson to the fence on the very first ball of the day.

In the 51st over, Smith upped the ante by smashing James Anderson for three boundaries. Australia brought up the 150-run mark in 50.5 overs.

With Smith going great guns at one end, Khawaja relied mainly on strike rotation and his solid defence while also smashing two boundaries in the opening session. Smith-Khawaja brought up their 50-run stand in the 58th over.

Broad struck gold for England as Khawaja hit a mistimed pull to Matthew Potts, on the field as a substitute, at fine leg. Khawaja scored 77 in 187 balls, consisting of 12 fours. Australia was 187/3 at that point and the 64-run stand between Smith-Khawaja was over. Smith was dismissed in the next over by Josh Tongue as Smith hit a mistimed shot that went straight into the hands of Zak Crawley at fine leg. England got their big fish Smith for 34, his knock consisted of five fours. Australia was 190/4.

Broad infused more life into the match, getting the important wicket of Travis Head for just 7. Joe Root pouched him safely at short-leg, reducing Australia to 197/5. With a boundary of the bat of Alex Carey, Australia reached the 200-run mark in 69 overs.

A boundary by Cameron Green took Australia's lead beyond 300 runs. Carey-Green ended the first session without any further loss. Brief Scores: England: 325 (Ben Duckett 98, Harry Brook 50, Mitchell Starc 3/88) trail Australia: 416 and 222/5 (Usman Khawaja 77, Steve Smith 34, Josh Tongue 2/43) by 313 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

