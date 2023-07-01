Left Menu

Former world champions West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup in India

But since they lost to both Zimbabwe and the Netherlands who both qualified for the Super Six from Group A the West Indies carried no points further.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:24 IST
Former world champions West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup in India

Two-time champions West Indies on Saturday crashed out of the race to qualify for the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup in India, after Scotland shocked them by seven wickets in a Super Six match of the qualifier, here on Saturday.

The champions of 1975 and 1979 editions, this is the first time in the 48 years of tournament history that West Indies won't feature among the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket.

On Saturday, the West Indies once again produced a dismal show with the bat — 181 all-out in 43.5 overs — and Scotland showed no qualms in knocking off the target to win with seven wickets in hand and 6.3 overs to spare and pile up further ignominy on the two-time world champions.

Matt Cross (74 not out off 107 balls) and Brendon McMullen (69 off 106 balls) added 125 for the second wicket to seal the victory.

Having lost a crucial encounter in Super Over eliminator to the Netherlands in a Group A match, which followed a loss to Zimbabwe, the West Indies entered the Super Six round with no points and a net run rate which was inferior to the other teams.

West Indies were always dependent on the outcome of other matches. West Indies did have four points having earlier beaten the USA (by 35 runs) and Nepal (101 runs), but the wheels came off rapidly owing to poor cricket across departments. But since they lost to both Zimbabwe and the Netherlands — who both qualified for the Super Six from Group A — the West Indies carried no points further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023