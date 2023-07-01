Left Menu

Akhil Rabindra finishes P5 & P8 in Round 3 of European GT4 Series

Post Gillions start in race 2, Akhil managed to climb up places and finish at P8 in the Pro-AM category with a timing of 10225.058.We are happy with our progress this weekend, we got our best ever result of P5 in category, Akhil said in a release.Race two was a bit trickier with the wet conditions and we might have left a couple of positions on the table.

PTI | Spa-Francorchamps | Updated: 01-07-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 19:41 IST
Akhil Rabindra finishes P5 & P8 in Round 3 of European GT4 Series

Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian on the European GT4 Series Grid, made a P5 & P8 finish in the third round in the Pro-AM category. This is the second season that Akhil is representing the Racing Spirit of Leman along with his Belgian teammate Rodrigue Gillion as he drives the Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

Akhil began the round with P8 in Qualification 1 where he finished two laps with a timing of 2:31.348, while his team-mate Gillion managed to secure P11 in Qualifying 2 with a timing of 2:35.008, finishing three laps.

In the main races of the series, Akhil started Race 1 at P8 in the Pro-AM category and 27th overall in the grid and Gillion finished the race on an impressive P5 in the Pro-AM category. The duo started Race 2 in the grid at P11 in the Pro-AM category. Post Gillion's start in race 2, Akhil managed to climb up places and finish at P8 in the Pro-AM category with a timing of 1:02:25.058.

''We are happy with our progress this weekend, we got our best ever result of P5 in category,'' Akhil said in a release.

''Race two was a bit trickier with the wet conditions and we might have left a couple of positions on the table. Misano is a track we both like and we are looking forward to an even stronger result.'' Akhil currently is on 8th position in the Pro-AM driver's classification table with 38 points.

Akhil has had a spectacular domestic season, winning the Drivers' Championship in the inaugural edition of Indian Racing League. He will be back on the grid for Round 4 of the European GT4 at Misano circuit in Italy which will take place from July 14 to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023