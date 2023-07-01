Left Menu

Cricket-England's Moeen winning fitness battle for third test

England off-spinner Moeen Ali should be fit to face Australia in the third test at Headingley with his finger injury healing well, according to bowling coach Jeetan Patel.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:08 IST
Cricket-England's Moeen winning fitness battle for third test
England all-rounder Moeen Ali (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

England off-spinner Moeen Ali should be fit to face Australia in the third test at Headingley with his finger injury healing well, according to bowling coach Jeetan Patel. Moeen, recalled to the test squad after a back injury to Jack Leach, suffered a cut finger in the opening test at Edgbaston and was not selected for the ongoing Lord's clash.

"Fingers crossed that in the next couple of days, he gets to rest it and he gets to Headingley and he's ready to go," Patel said on Saturday. "It was pretty disgusting at the end of the Edgbaston Test… we've tried to look after it as much as we can. It's looking in really good shape; it's healed really, really well."

Moeen's long absence from red ball cricket was the cause of his troubles at Edgbaston with the more pronounced seam on the Dukes cricket ball, cutting in to his knuckle. "Mo hasn't bowled 30 overs (in a day) in a while and that was always going to be part of the risk of bringing him in," Patel said.

"But we knew that and he knew that -- and he still said yes, and we still asked him. Is there a way to look after your fingers? Just bowl. It's probably the only way to do it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023