United States winger Weah signs 5-year deal with Juventus

Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.He won three French league titles with PSG and Lille and also helped Celtic to the Scottish title.Weah has played 31 times for the United States, scoring four goals.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:10 IST
Juventus will pay Lille 10.3 million euros ($11.3 million) — in two installments — plus up to 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) in bonuses. Image Credit: Twitter (@LOSC_EN)
United States winger Tim Weah completed a transfer to Juventus on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Weah, who is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah, signed a five-year contract with Juventus on the day the transfer market opened in Italy.

His father also played in Italy, for AC Milan.

Juventus will pay Lille 10.3 million euros ($11.3 million) — in two installments — plus up to 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) in bonuses.

Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

He won three French league titles with PSG and Lille and also helped Celtic to the Scottish title.

Weah has played 31 times for the United States, scoring four goals. He was part of the squad that reached the last 16 at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Weah was welcomed by about 100 enthusiastic Juventus fans when he arrived for his medical test on Thursday. Some were also waving American flags.

