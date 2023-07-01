Cycling-Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon to win Tour de France first stage
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:52 IST
Britain's Adam Yates claimed the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the first yellow jersey of this year's edition at the end of a 182.5-km loop around Bilbao on Saturday.
Yates's twin brother Simon finished second ahead of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement