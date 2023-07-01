Left Menu

Keys wins Eastbourne title for 2nd time after marathon tiebreaker; Paul vs Cerundolo in men''''s final

Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories. Keys beat seventh-ranked Coco Gauff in straight sets Friday in her first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since defeating Angelique Kerber in the 2014 Eastbourne final.In the mens draw, American Tommy Paul faces fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the final later Saturday.

American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker Saturday to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament.

The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far.

It was Keys' seventh career title — and third on grass.

"I love coming and playing in Eastbourne,'' Keys said. ''Being able to win the title here twice now makes me have very fond memories." Keys beat seventh-ranked Coco Gauff in straight sets Friday in her first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since defeating Angelique Kerber in the 2014 Eastbourne final.

In the men's draw, American Tommy Paul faces fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the final later Saturday. It will be a second match of the day for both players, although Paul had to spend considerably more energy in his first.

Cerundolo only had to play one game to finish off his semifinal against American Mackenzie MacDonald, which was suspended when rain stopped play Friday. Cerundolo led 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the match was halted and quickly wrapped up the final set 6-2 when it resumed.

The second-seeded Paul then beat France's Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

