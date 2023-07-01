Prithvi Shaw likely to play for Northamptonshire after Duleep Trophy

Talented Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw will be plying his trade for English county side Northamptonshire after finishing his Duleep Trophy engagements later this month.

The 23-year-old is currently out of India contention and it is understood that people close to him have advised him to have a stint in the UK in order to tighten up his technique and also get back into the groove by playing matches continuously over a period of time.

''Yes, Prithvi will be leaving once he finishes his Duleep Trophy assignment for West Zone. He is likely to play the July 19-22 game against Somerset if all goes well,'' a source close to the cricketer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is expected that the dashing opener will play the entire Royal London Cup one day tournament for the Northants.

Shaw, who had scored a mammoth 379 in a Ranji game against Assam, didn't have a great IPL for Delhi Capitals but the kind of talent he is, one expects that county stint will help get his mojo back and be in national contention post ODI World Cup when another round of transition would take place across the formats.

If Prithvi leaves for the UK after the Duleep final (July 12-16), he might miss the Deodhar Trophy inter-zonal one-day meet starting July 24. But it is expected that the BCCI brass will alow him to play in the UK where he is expected to face better quality bowling attack in Division 1 compared to what he would get in India.

