2nd Ashes Test: Australia bowled out, set England target of 371

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:36 IST
England's bowlers dominating the match (Twitter: Photo/englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
Fiery bowling spells from Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, and Ollie Robinson helped England bundle out Australia for 279 in their second innings, as the visitors set the hosts a target of 371 at the end of the second session on Day 4 of second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. England pacers came roaring back with quick wickets to keep alive hopes of the hosts squaring the five-match series.

Australia started the second session at 222/4, with Cameron Green (15*) and Alex Carey (10*) unbeaten. They led by 313 runs. In the 88th over, Ollie Robinson got the wicket of Cameron Green, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Ben Duckett. Cameroon Green made 18 runs off 66 balls with three hits to the fence. Australia was 239/6 at that point.

Ollie Robinson struck again in the 90th over, getting the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey. Joe Root took an outstanding catch to send Carey back for 21 runs off 72 balls. His innings was studded with three boundaries. Australia was 242/7 at the fall of Carey's wicket. Australia reached the 250-run mark in the 91st over.

Soon after, Stuart Broad took the wicket of Pat Cummins, with Ben Duckett accepting a regulation offering from the Aussie skipper. Pat Cummins scored 11 runs off 29 balls, hitting two boundaries. Australia was 261/8 at the fall of Cummins. In the 97th over, Ben Stokes took the wicket of Josh Hazelwood. The speedster, who is known to hang around with the bat, fell for 1 off just 3 balls, reducing Australia to 264/9.

Stuart Broad took the last wicket of Nathan Lyon, who hobbled to the crease and batted on one leg after sustaining a calf injury. He scored 4 off 13 balls, with one boundary. Australia was bundled out for 279 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

