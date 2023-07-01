2nd Ashes Test: Australia bowled out, set England target of 371
Fiery bowling spells from Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, and Ollie Robinson helped England bundle out Australia for 279 in their second innings, as the visitors set the hosts a target of 371 at the end of the second session on Day 4 of second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday. England pacers came roaring back with quick wickets to keep alive hopes of the hosts squaring the five-match series.
Australia started the second session at 222/4, with Cameron Green (15*) and Alex Carey (10*) unbeaten. They led by 313 runs. In the 88th over, Ollie Robinson got the wicket of Cameron Green, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Ben Duckett. Cameroon Green made 18 runs off 66 balls with three hits to the fence. Australia was 239/6 at that point.
Ollie Robinson struck again in the 90th over, getting the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey. Joe Root took an outstanding catch to send Carey back for 21 runs off 72 balls. His innings was studded with three boundaries. Australia was 242/7 at the fall of Carey's wicket. Australia reached the 250-run mark in the 91st over.
Soon after, Stuart Broad took the wicket of Pat Cummins, with Ben Duckett accepting a regulation offering from the Aussie skipper. Pat Cummins scored 11 runs off 29 balls, hitting two boundaries. Australia was 261/8 at the fall of Cummins. In the 97th over, Ben Stokes took the wicket of Josh Hazelwood. The speedster, who is known to hang around with the bat, fell for 1 off just 3 balls, reducing Australia to 264/9.
Stuart Broad took the last wicket of Nathan Lyon, who hobbled to the crease and batted on one leg after sustaining a calf injury. He scored 4 off 13 balls, with one boundary. Australia was bundled out for 279 runs. (ANI)
