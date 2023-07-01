Left Menu

13th Hockey India Junior Women National C'ship: Maharashtra, Puducherry win on day 5

Later in the day, Hockey Haryana will face Telangana Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan will take on Assam Hockey, followed by a contest between the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey.

A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Hockey Maharashtra and Puducherry Hockey registered wins in their respective matches on Saturday in the ongoing 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha on day five of the competition. As per a Hockey India press release issued on Saturday, in the first match of the day Hockey Maharashtra defeated Kerala Hockey 8-1. Captain Himanshi Gawande (5') opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra followed by goals from Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (18', 33', 56'), Sanika Chandrakani Mane (27'), Aishwarya Dubey (28'), Khushi (36'), and Krushna Chandrakant Mane (37'). The only goal for Kerala Hockey was scored by Captain Prasanna S (38').

Puducherry Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir by 6-1 in the second game. Diksha (4'), Kajal (9', 24', 28'), Baby Sree (21'), and P Karthiga (33') got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry Hockey, while Haiqa Banday (42') scored the lone goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Later in the day, Hockey Haryana will face Telangana Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan will take on Assam Hockey, followed by a contest between the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey.

Notably, on Friday, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 5-0. The goal scorers for Hockey Punjab were Harleen Kaur (28'), Sukhveer Kaur (34'), Captain Pawanpreet Kaur (36'), Priyanka Dogra (48'), and Namneet Kaur (60'). Also on Friday, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey 14-0. Pratibha Ekka (3', 26', 44', 50'), Sandhya Kujur (7', 9'), Ashima Rout (14', 20', 30', 37', 49'), Maxima Toppo (39'), Captain Mamita Oram (43'), and Surekha Bahala (57') all scored for Hockey Association of Odisha. (ANI)

