Prithvi Shaw likely to play for Northamptonshire during remainder of 2022-23 County season

India batter Prithvi Shaw has secured a deal with English county Northamptonshire for the remainder of the County Championship season, reported ESPNCricinfo on Saturday. The batter is also expected to play in One Day Cup starting from August. Shaw is likely to join the county at the end of the Duleep Trophy.

Shaw is a part of a strong West Zone side that is tipped to make it to the final of the tournament which is scheduled between July 12 to July 16. Though he is not really at the top of the pecking order for India, he still remains a prolific player for his state, Mumbai across all formats. He has not played any first-class cricket in the last six months. He smashed a career-best 379 off just 383 deliveries in a Ranji Trophy match against Assam in January this year. Shaw's ability to score runs at a quick rate was the reason for his initial rise from Under-19 Cricket to senior team. He won the U-19 World Cup for India as a skipper in 2018. He had an incredible arrival to Test cricket, smashing a century on debut, but has since struggled against an uptick in the quality of bowling offered at the senior level in red-ball cricket. He last played a Test in December 2020 and last played an international match in July 2021 as a part of the second-string side that went to Sri Lanka.

He played for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. He had a disappointing season in which he had a six-game streak of not going beyond 15 runs and got dropped. He returned in the later part of the tournament and struck a half-century. Northamptonshire, which plays in Division One of the County Championship, has just won one out of seven games so far and have seven matches more to go till the end of the season.

This will be his first-time playing domestic cricket in the UK and will be fifth Indian to be part of the 2022-23 County season after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Arshdeep Singh (Kent) and Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire). Shaw is a very good white-ball player and has great statistics in the format. In this format, he has scored 3,000 List A runs at an average of 52.54 at a strike rate of 123.27 with eight fifties, including a double century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)