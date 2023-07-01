Left Menu

Soccer-England held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Portugal in World Cup tune-up

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal in a friendly on Saturday in a frustrating World Cup warm-up for the fourth-ranked Lionesses. Portugal, who were late additions to last year's Euros as a replacement for banned Russia, take on the Netherlands on July 23 in their World Cup debut.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:59 IST
Soccer-England held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Portugal in World Cup tune-up

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Portugal in a friendly on Saturday in a frustrating World Cup warm-up for the fourth-ranked Lionesses. The European champions, who have lost just one of their last 32 games, had numerous scoring chances at Stadium MK, including a shot from Georgia Stanway - in her 50th appearance for England - that banged off the crossbar seconds before halftime.

Alessia Russo beat Portugal keeper Ines Pereira but defender Ana Borges stretched for a spectacular clearance off the line during a flurry of second-half chances for England. Lionesses captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, who will both miss the World Cup with serious knee injuries, watched on from the stands.

Coach Sarina Wiegman will have one more friendly to firm up her World Cup starting team with England playing Olympic champions Canada behind closed doors on July 14 before kicking off their World Cup campaign on July 22 against Haiti. Portugal, who were late additions to last year's Euros as a replacement for banned Russia, take on the Netherlands on July 23 in their World Cup debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023