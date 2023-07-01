Left Menu

PTI | Mallorca | Updated: 02-07-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:57 IST
Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Spain
Yuki Bhambri during the match of Maharashtra Open (Photo: MSLTA) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Yuki Bhambri clinched his maiden title on the ATP World Tour, winning the the doubles trophy at the Mallorca Championships with South African partner Lloyd Harris, here Saturday.

The Indo-South African pair defeated the Dutch-Austrian combo of Robine Hasse and Philipp Oswald 6-3 6-4 in the final of the grass court event, the last in the build up to the Wimbledon Championships.

The 30-year-old Indian finished the match with a forehand winner between the two opposition players across the court and raised his arms in celebration.

Bhambri, who is ranked 75, will move up to career-best 58 after this win as he presented himself an early birthday present. He will turn 31 on Tuesday.

His singles career marred by injuries, Bhambri had decided to switch to doubles on the Tour to prolong his tennis career.

He mostly played with compatriot Saketh Myneni. They won two Challenger titles this season -- in Nonthaburi and Girona.

