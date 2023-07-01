Left Menu

Climate activists disrupt London Pride march to protest corporate sponsorship

The technicolor, dance-filled London Pride march briefly came to a halt on Saturday as climate activists blocked a Coca-Cola float to protest event organisers accepting sponsorship money from high-polluting industries. Seven members of the group Just Stop Oil were arrested for public nuisance offenses, police said.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 23:41 IST
Climate activists disrupt London Pride march to protest corporate sponsorship

The technicolor, dance-filled London Pride march briefly came to a halt on Saturday as climate activists blocked a Coca-Cola float to protest event organisers accepting sponsorship money from "high-polluting industries." Seven members of the group Just Stop Oil were arrested for public nuisance offenses, police said. The demonstration was the latest in a long line of actions by the group to stop traffic or disrupt high profile events as part of its campaign to stop new oil and gas projects. Two protesters were arrested earlier in the week after charging onto the pitch of the Ashes Test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

"These partnerships embarrass the LGBTQ+ community at a time when much of the cultural world is rejecting ties to these toxic industries," the group said. "High-polluting industries and the banks that fund them now see Pride as a useful vehicle for sanitizing their reputations, waving rainbow flags in one hand whilst accelerating social collapse with the other." The protest halted the march that drew tens of thousands of participants. It was the 51st year of the march and the theme was "Never March Alone" in support of transgender and non-binary people. Will De'Athe-Morris, a spokesperson for Pride in London, the organization that runs the UK capital's Pride events, told the BBC he did not want the demonstration to distract from the parade's message.

"Pride is a protest and pride is a celebration," De'Athe-Morris said. "Anyone who tries to disrupt that protest and parade is really letting down those people who use this space once a year to come together to celebrate and protest for those rights." The Just Stop Oil demonstration began with a person laying down in front of the Coke float as participants danced to the thumping beat of "I Love It" by Icona Pop.

Two other protesters carrying gold-coloured fire extinguishers began spraying pink and black paint on the road and the side of the sparkly red float truck. They then sat down with four others in front of the truck and chanted "Just stop oil!" The protest lasted just over 15 minutes before police carried the protesters from the road. The crowd lining the route cheered when they were carried away and the march resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023