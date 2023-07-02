Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surfing-Brazil's Dora scores perfect 10 to win his first world tour event

Yago Dora stomped a giant, full rotation aerial in the final as he scored a perfect 10 to win his first world tour surf event at home in Brazil on Saturday, flying into contention for the end of season final five to decide a world champion. American rookie Caitlin Simmers scored her second world tour win on the women's side, the 17-year-old committing to big manoeuvres on her backhand to beat Australia's Tyler Wright in the final in front of thousands of fans who packed the beach.

Tennis-Swiatek goes back to basics in bid for Wimbledon glory

World number one Iga Swiatek is on a mission to improve her modest record on grasscourts and said on Saturday that she had gone back to basics in the buildup to Wimbledon, which starts on Monday. Swiatek won the U.S. Open in 2022 and last month secured her second consecutive French Open crown. But while the 22-year-old has had success on hardcourts and clay, she is yet to win a tournament on grass and has yet to get past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Cycling-Adam beats twin brother Simon in Yates one-two on Tour's opening stage

Britain's Adam Yates pipped his own twin brother Simon to claim the opening stage of the Tour de France and don the first yellow jersey of this year's race at the end of a 182.5-km loop around Bilbao on Saturday. Adam got the better of his identical twin to claim his first grand tour stage win, while his UAE Emirates team leader Tadej Pogacar finished third, also raising his arms in celebration.

Tennis-Sabalenka keen to shun political talk on return to Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to keep the focus on tennis and not politics on her return to Wimbledon, with the "super emotional" Belarusian saying on Saturday she was relishing the chance to compete in the Grand Slam again. The grasscourt major starting on Monday will welcome back players from Russia and Belarus this year after reversing a 2022 ban on them due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, during which Belarus was used as a staging area.

Cycling-Adam Yates enjoys 'super special' win as he beats twin brother on Tour

Adam Yates was born a few minutes after his twin brother Simon, but on Saturday the UAE Emirates rider was first to the finish line just ahead of his sibling to grab his maiden Tour de France victory. Adam's win came 10 years after Simon beat him in a one-two in the fifth stage of the Tour de l'Avenir in Morzine.

Tennis-Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24 at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is not resting on his laurels after claiming the all-time men's record with his 23rd Grand Slam title last month and the Serbian said on Saturday that he is already eyeing number 24 at Wimbledon where he is the defending champion. Djokovic went past Rafa Nadal's tally of 22 Slams when he won the French Open last month and, though his old Spanish rival will not be challenging for titles this year due to injury, Djokovic has no plans to put his feet up and relax.

Swimming-Olympic champion Dressel fails to qualify for world championships

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel failed to qualify for this month's World Aquatics Championships in Japan after more disappointing results at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis on Saturday. In his final chance to make the U.S. team, Dressel finished tied for 22nd in the preliminaries of the 50-metre freestyle, 1.07 seconds behind the leader.

Motor racing-Verstappen runs away with Austrian F1 sprint race

Double world champion Max Verstappen ran away with an Austrian Grand Prix sprint race in a Red Bull one-two on Saturday to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican team mate Sergio Perez to 70 points. Verstappen took the chequered flag a hefty 21.048 seconds clear of Perez on a drying track at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finishing third in the 24 lap 100km standalone race.

WTA roundup: Madison Keys wins second Eastbourne title

Madison Keys endured a grueling second-set tiebreak against ninth-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina to win her second Rothesay International title 6-2, 7-6 (13) on Saturday in Eastbourne, England. Keys sailed through the first set in 31 minutes, but she wound up in the tiebreak after both players dropped their final serves. The American had three match points and couldn't convert, then fended off four set points before capturing the title on the fifth try of the one-hour, 13-minute set.

Tennis-Murray surprised by lack of female coaches, questions ATP's Saudi plans

Former world number one Andy Murray said he was surprised there were not more female coaches in the sport, having found success by working with Frenchwoman Amelie Mauresmo in the past. Mauresmo, a two-time Grand Slam champion, coached Murray between 2014 and 2016 when the Scot reached three Grand Slam finals and won claycourt titles for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)