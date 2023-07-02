"We're still pretty hopeful": Marcus Trescothick optimistic of England win on Day 5 at Lord's

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick believes captain Ben Stokes' presence will bother Australia on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Despite being in grave condition, the England batting coach feels the hosts still have a chance of winning. Lethal opening spells by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins destroyed England's top order but Ben Stokes-Ben Duckett formed a resilient half-century stand to give the hosts some hope to chase a stiff target of 371 runs set by Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Saturday.

England started their chase of 371 runs in the final session. Australia were off to a start to remember as pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed Zak Crawley (3) and Ollie Pope (3) in less than five overs. England were 13/2. "That's where we're sitting at the minute, thinking there's still an opportunity to win the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Trescothick as saying.

Needing 257 with six wickets in hand is a huge assignment, the presence of Ben Stokes at the crease with Duckett gives them hope for another spectacular chase. "We've got key men still to bat and a couple of key men at the crease. The team is a positive team that sees the opportunity to do things that are special and slightly different. No doubt they'll be coming in tomorrow trying to do their best to make sure that happens," said the England batting coach.

Coming to the match, Ben Duckett and Joe Root attempted to rebuild the innings. However, Pat Cummins cut their rebuilding efforts as Root gloved the ball to David Warner in slips for 18, continuing his disappointing run in the Test. England were 41/3. In the same over, Cummins clean-bowled the dangerous Harry Brook for just four runs.

England sunk to 45/4 and needed a long partnership to get back into the game. They touched the 50-run mark in 15.3 overs. Stokes-Duckett continued to stitch a partnership to bring back England's innings in order. The duo brought up their 50-run partnership in 69 balls with a mix of strike rotation and some calculated aggression. England reached the 100-run mark in 25.1 overs.

Duckett reached his fifty in 62 balls which consisted of six fours. This was his seventh fifty in Test cricket. Starc took the catch as Duckett struck but it was deemed not out by the third umpire as the catch was not clean. The duo took England through the remainder of session without any loss of wicket. (ANI)

