West Indies Ouster: Sehwag wants politics free man management, Gambhir is hopeful of turnaround

Former India opener Virender Sehwag blamed regional politics within the West Indies cricket establishment as a reason for the performance hitting a rock-bottom as Indian cricket fraternity expressed its shock and disappointment due to team's ouster from ODI World Cup qualifier.

Continuing their downward spiral in the recent past, the Windies cricket reached a nadir on Saturday when they lost to Scotland in a World Cup Qua lifer, that permanently shut their qualification hopes for the 2023 extravaganza slated to be held in India from October 5-November 19.

Not one to mince his words, Sehwag called for good man-management and an association free from politics. ''What a shame. West Indies fail to qualify for the World Cup. Just shows talent alone isn't enough, need focus and good man management, free from politics. The only solace is there isn't further low to sink from here,'' Sehwag tweeted.

It was a final nail in the coffin for the Windies as they earlier lost Zimbabwe and the Netherlands in crucial Super Over eliminator.

The outcome meant that the champions of World Cup 1975 and 1979 will not play in the tournament's 48 years history.

India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Madan Lal said it's the players who should be blamed for giving priority to playing T20 franchise leagues across the world. ''Sad to see West Indies is not qualified for the 23 World Cup. It's there on (sic) fault because they only interested 20/20 league. No pride playing for the country,'' Lal wrote in his twitter handle.

Former Test opener and cricket pundit AAkash Chopra although isn't too surprised while terming it disappointing.

''West Indies are out of the World Cup. Even though it isn’t surprising…given how their standards have fallen in the last few years...

''It's still a little disappointing to see the erstwhile champions of cricket to become a spectator for a world event. Change is the only constant,'' wrote former India opener Akash Chopra tweeted.

Having won the T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, the West Indies have been on a downward spiral. They could not make the Champions Trophy in 2017 after falling outside top-eight.

They finished ninth among 10 teams in 2019 World Cup, and in the World Test Champoinship 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles they ended up being eighth from nine teams.

In 2021 T20 World Cup, the two-time champions managed just one win. In the last year's T20 World Cup they made a first round exit.

WI will rise again: Gambhir ================= But Sehwag's opening partner Gautam Gambhir believed that the Caribbeans will rise again.

''I love West Indies. I love West Indian cricket. I still believe they can be the No.1 team in world cricket,'' Gambhir tweeted.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said in no uncertain terms that region's cricket has hit rick-bottom.

''Such a shame that West Indies won't be there at the World Cup.. Caribbean cricket has officially hit rock bottom. But when you hit rock bottom, only way is up,'' he added.

