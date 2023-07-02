Glad we were on right side of the result: Australia's captain Alyssa Healy over last over win against England in T20I

After defeating England in a close T20I encounter in the last over the finish, Australia's skipper Alyssa Healy was glad that their team ended up on a winning side in the opening match of three-game T20I series. Australia chased down the target of 154 in 19.5 overs and won the match by four wickets at Edgbaston on Saturday.

In the post-match presentation, Healy said that her team take pride in finding out ways to win matches and she believed that 154 was a chasable score. "We pride ourselves on finding ways to win games, and we found a way at the end, there. England bowled pretty well in the backend. Some change of pace to get themselves in. Great game of cricket to be a part of. Glad we were on the right side of the result. I thought it was a par score. The winning total here is about 160," she said after the match.

The Australian captain also praised Beth Mooney's unbeaten knock of 61, she said that Mooney reads the situation of the game very well. "We allowed them to get back into the game. I thought we were confident and the wicket playing well. That's what makes her [Mooney] so good, she reads the situation very well and knows how to go through the gears and she did that tonight. [Going back to T20 cricket] We don't mind it.

Test cricket is the rarity for us, T20 we play a lot of. It wasn't too bad for the group to go back into the T20 mode. We were a bit worried that things might get a bit reckless out there. But really proud of the girls' effort through the week to get prepared. [Things to improve] We could be a bit more clinical at the death. We let them back into the game with the fielding as well. [Bowling options] It's all good till you walk into the changeroom and some one will be grumpy. I am really blessed to have such a bowling attack," Healy added. Chasing a total of 154, Australia lost their first wicket early, however, their opener Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath scored runs at a fast pace. McGrath was dismissed by Ecclestone at 40 off 29 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner assisted Mooney, she scored 31 off 23 balls before getting out by Sarah Glenn. After Gardner, Australia lost Grace Harris in the next bowl. The match became interesting with wickets falling from the other end.

In the last over, Australia needed 11 runs and the Aussies achieved it on the penultimate ball. Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took equal two-two wickets for England.

Australia after winning the toss, put the England side to bat. The host lost early wickets as Danielle Wyatt and Alice Capsey were dismissed in 5 overs at 7 and 3 respectively. Watt was bowled by Megan Schutt while Capsey got run out by Darcie Brown. However, opener Sophia Dunkley held a wicket from one end. She scored 56 off 49 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt also went back cheaply at 7 after Jonaseen dismissed her.

Heather Knight provided support to Dunkley. She scored 29 off 22 balls before giving her wicket to Tahila McGrath. Amy Jones joined the party in the end and struck explosive 40* off 21 balls. Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowler for Australia. She took three scalps by conceding 25 runs. Schutt picked two wickets and McGrath took one wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)