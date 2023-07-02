"I'm one of best grasscourt players in the world": Andy Murray ahead of Wimbledon

Two-time champion Andy Murray believes that he can beat the world's best when he takes to the court at Wimbledon 2023 and said that he is "one of best grasscourt players in the world." The Wimbledon 2023 is set to begin from July 3 to 16 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The 36-year-old who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, won two ATP Challenger Tour titles last month and is optimistic of making a deep run on home soil. "I want to go out there and perform at a level that I'm happy with. I do feel like I'm in a really, really good position to do that. I have the experience at this tournament, playing on the big courts here," ATP.com quoted Murray as saying about assessing his chances.

"There's only one player in the draw that has more experience of playing here than me, which is Novak. I need to use that to my advantage and use my experience to my advantage and take confidence from that. "I do believe I'm one of the best grass-court players in the world, and I'm physically feeling really good. I prepared well, so there's no reason why I can't have a good tournament," he added.

However, last month, the 36-year-old has shown good indications on grass, winning Challenger tournaments in Surbiton and Nottingham. Making his 15th appearance at Wimbledon, Murray is determined to give it everything he has, starting against British wild card Ryan Peniston on Tuesday.

"It's always been the most important tournament for me in the year. Regardless of how I was feeling coming in, I would always do my best to be ready for this one, even if there were some physical issues, niggles, what have you. I'd always give my best. But obviously as you get towards the latter stage of your career, you want to make the most of these opportunities because you don't know how many more times they'll be here," Murray said. Murray holds a 60-12 record at Wimbledon and is the only player in the draw to have beaten Novak Djokovic at the major. The 46-time tour-level titlist is thrilled to be competing at the event once again.

"I feel very comfortable in these surroundings. I love coming to play the tournament here. When I walk out onto Centre Court to play, obviously I'm very nervous, but incredibly excited to get the chance to perform here again on one of, if not the most special court, in our sport," Murray said. "I always really look forward to it. I'm feeling already, a couple days out from the tournament, a bit nervous and stuff, which is always a really positive sign to me when I feel that way. Hopefully that bodes well for the event," said the 36-year-old said. (ANI)

