Ruben Loftus-Cheek pens down emotional message after leaving Chelsea

English midfielder, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, wrote an emotional message after he signed for the Serie A outfit AC Milan on Friday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined the English club Chelsea as an Under-8. The midfielder won the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League before his elevation to the senior squad during the 2014/15 season. He made his debut as an 18-year-old against Sporting in the Champions League and scored his first senior goal against Scunthorpe.

Ruben spent 19 years with the Blues and now he will embark on a new journey in the Serie A. Ruben expressed his emotions in his farewell message which was issued to Chelsea.

"I don't even know where to begin with this. I've been at Chelsea since the age of eight and to come through the ranks and play senior football at this club... there's just no better feeling. I've truly gone from being a boy to a man at this club over the last 19 years and it's hard to say goodbye to so many people that have helped guide and shape me as the person and player I am today," Ruben wrote. "It's always been my dream to play for Chelsea so being able to win the FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth Cup during my days in the Academy, to then making my first-team debut and winning the Premier League and Europa League during my senior career, is something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I would like to thank everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club who have helped me during my career. To the coaches that I've worked with, the backroom staff and my teammates to the people I've seen day-to-day at the training ground over the last 19 years, thank you all," Ruben added.

"To the fans, you've supported me and had my back from day one, no words will ever be enough to tell you how much that has meant to my family and I. I wish nothing but the best to everyone here and hope to see the club get back on the right path and winning silverware as soon as possible. It's time for me to begin a new adventure in football, to live in a new country and experience a new culture, but I really do hope our paths will cross again in the future. Thank you for everything," Ruben's message ended. Throughout his career, Ruben has played a vital role for Chelsea. In the 2018/19 season, he made 40 appearances for the team. He struck 10 goals, including a hat-trick against BATE Borisov in the Europa League, which the Blues went on to win.

The 27-year-old proved himself an important part of the squad under Thomas Tuchel and showcased his versatility by being utilised as a wing-back. Ruben Loftus-Cheek made 155 appearances in which 13 goals were scored. With Chelsea, he won the Premier League, Europa League, and UEFA Super Cup winner's medals. (ANI)

