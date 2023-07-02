Left Menu

Indian junior shuttlers set to depart on Tuesday for Badminton Junior Asia C'ships in Indonesia

I am confident this camp has also helped the team to bond and know each other better, Badminton Association of India BAI General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra said in a release.We have a formidable squad that has the ability to challenge the best.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:17 IST
Indian junior shuttlers set to depart on Tuesday for Badminton Junior Asia C'ships in Indonesia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-member Indian badminton team will leave for Indonesia on Tuesday to participate in the Junior Asia Championships following a rigorous two-week preparatory training camp at the Tau Devilal Stadium here.

The continental Championships is scheduled to be held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

The players underwent an extensive on-court and fitness training during the 14-day training camp, which was supported by REC Limited, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI).

''This two-week training camp has helped to create a nice build-up ahead of the tournament. I am confident this camp has also helped the team to bond and know each other better,'' Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra said in a release.

''We have a formidable squad that has the ability to challenge the best. I wish each of them as well as the coaching staffs, all the best for the Championships.'' India is pitted in Group C along with Malaysia, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Chief Managing Director, REC Limited said, ''The target is to groom and nurture our young players right from sub-junior level. We have to identify the talent and provide them world class training facilities and environment so that they can bring medals under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).'' In the past, India have won two gold medals, one silver and a bronze in the event.

PV Sindhu was the first to claim a gold medal in 2012, Lakshya Sen added to that tally in 2018. India Squad: ========= Boys singles: Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty and Dhruv Negi.

Girls singles: Rakshitha Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah and Anmol Kharb.

Boys Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer and Divyam Arora/Mayank Rana.

Girls Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma and Karnika Sree S/ Taneesha Singh Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma and Arulmurgan R/ Srinidhi N.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023