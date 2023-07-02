Left Menu

NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships, Asian Games

A 22-member Rifle and Pistol squad will travel to Baku to vie for as many as 32 Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs there while a 21-member squad will make the trip to Hangzhou.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:34 IST
NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships, Asian Games
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the Olympic sport of Shooting in India, has announced the Indian Rifle and Pistol squad for the upcoming World Championships in August in Baku, Azerbaijan and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China the month after. The Shotgun squad had been announced earlier. A 22-member Rifle and Pistol squad will travel to Baku to vie for as many as 32 Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs there while a 21-member squad will make the trip to Hangzhou.

Reigning Men's 10m Air Rifle World Champion Rudrankksh Patil has been included in the Asian Games squad basis the selection criteria for Paris quota winners. Ashi Chouksey also replaced Tilottama Sen in the Women's Air Rifle squad in Hangzhou. She will be shooting both the Women's Rifle events, given none of the top three Women's Air Rifle shooters shot the three positions (3P) event and the Asian Games allows for only five entries each in Men's and Women's Rifle events. Ashi got the nod as the highest ranked Air Rifle shooter in the Women's 3P squad.

The rest of the selection followed the rankings post the National Selection Trials 5 & 6 for Group A Rifle and Pistol shooters which concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023