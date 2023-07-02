Left Menu

Motor racing-Stewards reject McLaren's Canadian GP review request

The stewards said at the Austrian Grand Prix that they turned down the petition because there was no significant, new and relevant element that was unavailable to McLaren at the time of the decision. Norris was given a five second penalty for 'unsportsmanlike behaviour' when the safety car was deployed by slowing more than usual to avoid a 'double stack' delay when he pitted behind Australian team mate Oscar Piastri.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:17 IST
Motor racing-Stewards reject McLaren's Canadian GP review request
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Formula One stewards rejected on Sunday McLaren's request for a review of the Canadian Grand Prix penalty that cost Lando Norris points in Montreal. The stewards said at the Austrian Grand Prix that they turned down the petition because there was no significant, new and relevant element that was unavailable to McLaren at the time of the decision.

Norris was given a five second penalty for 'unsportsmanlike behaviour' when the safety car was deployed by slowing more than usual to avoid a 'double stack' delay when he pitted behind Australian team mate Oscar Piastri. The Briton, who dropped from ninth to 13th, said at the time that the punishment made no sense to him.

McLaren presented four issues that they felt met the criteria for a review but the stewards ruled that while all were significant they were either not new or not relevant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

PTC India likely to clock 20 pc growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023